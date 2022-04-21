ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revive Therapeutics, Field Trip Health Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 20.83% at $0.29. Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed down 7.86% at $1.29. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed...

Executives Buy Around $5M Of 3 Penny Stocks

US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below...
BLACKHAWK GROWTHS Blum Distributors Expands Facility and Starts to Fulfill Applied Myco Order

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - April 19, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR); (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blum Distributors Ltd. ("Blum"), white label division is now in full-operation and is expanding their facility to provide their own in-house products that are formulated with the highest quality sterile substrates, spawn, and mycelium cultures to empower both commercial and home scale growers in their mycological journey.
Experienced Environmental Consultant Danielle Lynch Expands Momentum Capabilities

Lynch brings a decade of senior environmental consulting and powerful client management to the award-winning Momentum team. Momentum – one of the nation's most successful innovation consultancies that has assisted hundreds of clients in the deployment of more than $6 billion in energy and transportation technologies – is pleased to announce that Danielle Lynch has joined the #BuildMomentum team as a Client Manager. Lynch will manage client accounts, project deadlines, and deliverables across the Momentum team. She will provide strategic guidance to her clients as they navigate the public and private funding landscape.
Legend Capital's Co-founded Company Innostellar Biotherapeutics: IRD Gene Therapy Product was Approved for Clinical Trial in China

HONG KONG, Apr 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Shanghai Langsheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Legend Capital's co-founded company Innostellar Biotherapeutics, announced that the clinical trial application of its product LX101 injection for the treatment of patients with Rpe65 biallelic mutation-associated inherited retinal degenerations (IRD) was approved by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of China.
Théa Introduces iVIZIA™ OTC Eye-Care Products in U.S.

With Access to iVIZIA in Retail Pharmacy, Doctors Can Now Recommend a Suite of Preservative-Free Products for Relief of Dry Eyes and Lids. Théa Pharma Inc. ("Théa"), the U.S. subsidiary of Europe's leading independent pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of eye-care products, today announced the availability of the iVIZIA line of over-the-counter (OTC) eye-care products in the United States.
Alcon's SMARTCataract Demonstrates Enhanced Efficiency and Time Savings for Cataract Surgeries

Data presented at ASCRS 2022 highlights substantial time efficiencies for cataract surgery planned with SMARTCataract—based on real-world cases1. SMARTCataract capabilities now upgraded with connectivity to ORA SYSTEM with VerifEye+. Alcon Vision Suite—Alcon's leading products, digital solutions and services ecosystem—will be showcased at Alcon's ASCRS booth (#1411) Alcon...
Brian V. Elliott Joins Arev Life Sciences Global Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / TheNewswire / April 19, 2022 / AREV Life Sciences Global Corp. (CSE:AREV) (OTC:AREVF) ("AREV" or the "Company") AREV Life Sciences Global Corporation announced today the appointment of Brian V. Elliott, B Comm to its Board of Directors. In the pursuit of innovative global health solutions, AREV Life...
Earnings Preview For American Campus

American Campus ACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that American Campus will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. American Campus bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Atlas Roofing of Long Beach Highlights the Services Offered by Professional Roofers

Atlas Roofing is home to the best roofers in Long Beach, FL. The company offers premier roofing services to suit clients’ needs. Long Beach, CA – Atlas Roofing recently highlighted the services offered by professional Long Beach Roofers. The team encouraged property owners to hire locally operated roofing companies equipped to provide top-notch quality roofing experience.
A Look at where Biopharma Bucks are Going in 2022

Although treating patients is the top priority of the biopharma industry, there’s no doubt that money is the driver. And that can range from what patients and insurers pay, to funding from government entities, and what investors, both private and public are backing with their money. This is a broad look at the current state of biopharma bucks.
