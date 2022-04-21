Revive Therapeutics, Field Trip Health Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - April 19, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR); (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blum Distributors Ltd. ("Blum"), white label division is now in full-operation and is expanding their facility to provide their own in-house products that are formulated with the highest quality sterile substrates, spawn, and mycelium cultures to empower both commercial and home scale growers in their mycological journey.
