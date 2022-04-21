Revive Therapeutics, Field Trip Health Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

Lynch brings a decade of senior environmental consulting and powerful client management to the award-winning Momentum team. Momentum – one of the nation's most successful innovation consultancies that has assisted hundreds of clients in the deployment of more than $6 billion in energy and transportation technologies – is pleased to announce that Danielle Lynch has joined the #BuildMomentum team as a Client Manager. Lynch will manage client accounts, project deadlines, and deliverables across the Momentum team. She will provide strategic guidance to her clients as they navigate the public and private funding landscape.

