Illness trending up in Maine, people “letting guard down”

By WABI News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several different illnesses in Maine are trending upward. Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis talked about what they have been dealing with recently. He says for the last month,...

Roger Fulcher
2d ago

Illnesses we’ve dealt with for thousands of years. Still trying to scare people in order to control them

