Kevin O’Leary says Bitcoin will become the reserve currency of the earth. He says some cryptos will become the Googles and the Microsofts of their generation. Investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary, who was a keynote speaker at the inaugural Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference last week, says that he has a broad range of crypto assets available in the market, and he owns 32 different positions. Although he acknowledges that he only needs two of them to work for him.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO