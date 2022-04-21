Manistee soccer loses close one against Orchard View

Manistee freshman goalkeeper Piper Eskridge warms up before facing Benzie Central on April 8. (File Photo)

MANISTEE – The Chippewas fell to Muskegon Orchard View, 3-1, on Wednesday afternoon, losing its third consecutive outing.

Manistee coach Kathy Smith says the Cardinals boast an experienced senior riddled squad who plays aggressively. Orchard View netted two goals in the first half before the Chips capitalized late as Allison Kelley took a free-kick outside the box, and Libby McCarthy did the rest.

"You could tell they had some solid players out there," said Smith. "To start the first half, we were playing out of our end a lot. But then we regained our footing and pressed really well, I thought."

Following halftime and trailing 2-1, both sides continued to compete and spent ample time in the offensive zones. However, eventually, the Cardinals put a third goal in the net with just a few minutes remaining.

From there, the clock ticked to zero.

Smith adds the Chips are improving and executing the staff's game plan, saying the forwards did a fabulous job opening up the passing lanes.

"That's one of our strategies that we are really working on right now," Smith said. "They are doing well, and that was a high point of the game for us. We had some strong play in the midfield and defensively. The two goals they scored were really unstoppable; they got in behind the defense.

"But we were happy they kept fighting the entire time. They gave 100% effort."

In addition, goalkeeper Bailey Gajewski totaled 13 saves.

Manistee is scheduled to play Reed City on Friday, April 22, at 5:30 p.m.