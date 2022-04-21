ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami's Gabe Vincent (toe) probable on Friday

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (toe) is listed as probable for Friday's Game 3 against the...

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
On3.com

Michigan signee video breakdown for Dug McDaniel

Michigan’s 2022 basketball recruiting class is a Top 3 class in the Big Ten, and one of the best classes in the country. The class has nice balance from top to bottom, addressing needs and depth at multiple positions. Specifically, the backcourt is losing both starters from a Sweet 16 team. The Michigan staff still has Frankie Collins coming back, the freshman point guard who vastly improved throughout the season. At this point, he will be the only returning guard with multiple games playing over 20 minutes. We are still unsure if the staff goes the transfer portal route for another Point Guard, but either way, Michigan needs more backcourt personnel.
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
CBS Sports

Ranking top 20 transfers for 2022: All-Big 12 honoree Nijel Pack commits to Miami after strong sophomore year

Two of the best players available in college basketball's transfer market announced their new destinations over the weekend. Former SMU guard Kendric Davis committed to Memphis on Friday night, while former Kansas State guard Nijel Pack committed to Miami on Saturday. Both are undersized lead guards who have proven to their high-level offensive chops over the course of multiple seasons.
Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NBC Sports

Duke captain Wendell Moore Jr. declares for NBA draft

Wendell Moore Jr. is the third Duke player this week to announce plans to enter the NBA draft. The school revealed Moore’s decision Thursday night, saying he would hire an agent. The 6-foot-5, 213-pound junior and potential first-round pick won the Julius Erving Award as college basketball’s top small forward this season.
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers scratched Sunday afternoon for Minnesota; Jose Godoy to start

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers has been scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Jeffers was originally slated to start behind the plate and bat eighth. It's currently unclear why he has been removed from the lineup. Now, it'll be Jose Godoy who draws the nod behind the plate. He'll hit ninth versus Lucas Giolito.
numberfire.com

Manny Pina starting for Braves on Sunday

Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Pina is in the lineup is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Pina is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Pina for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs,...
numberfire.com

Guillermo Heredia starting for Braves on Sunday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Heredia is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth n the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Heredia for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com

Miami's Brian Anderson sitting Sunday

The Miami Marlins did not list Brian Anderson as a starter for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will take a seat Sunday while Avisail Garcia takes over in right field, Jesus Aguilar moves to designated hitter, and Garrett Cooper starts at first base and bats sixth. Anderson is...
