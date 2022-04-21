Miami's Gabe Vincent (toe) probable on Friday

Michigan’s 2022 basketball recruiting class is a Top 3 class in the Big Ten, and one of the best classes in the country. The class has nice balance from top to bottom, addressing needs and depth at multiple positions. Specifically, the backcourt is losing both starters from a Sweet 16 team. The Michigan staff still has Frankie Collins coming back, the freshman point guard who vastly improved throughout the season. At this point, he will be the only returning guard with multiple games playing over 20 minutes. We are still unsure if the staff goes the transfer portal route for another Point Guard, but either way, Michigan needs more backcourt personnel.
