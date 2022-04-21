ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

$100 Invested In Advance Auto Parts 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Advance Auto Parts AAP has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.92%. Currently, Advance...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EV Week In Review: Tesla Q1 Wows, Li Auto In SEC Crossfire, Renault Mulling EV Spin-off, Ford's Lincoln Debuts Star SUV And More

EV news flow of the week was headlined by record results from Tesla. The SEC identified Li Auto for potential delisting and Renault's speculated EV business spin-off Electric vehicle and allied stocks extended their losses in the week ending April 22, with market leader Tesla, Inc. TSLA bucking the downtrend and closing above the key $1,000 psychological level. Meanwhile, the U.S.-listed Chinese EV trio plunged steeply amid delisting woes and the COVID disruptions in China.
ECONOMY
nddist.com

Auto Parts Maker to Close Ohio Plant, Slash 600 Jobs

Tenneco is a designer and manufacturer of automotive components with 78,000 employees globally. But according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice (WARN) letter recently made public, the company will soon be down 597 workers in Ohio. The letter confirmed previous public suggestions that the company would need to discontinue...
KETTERING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investor#Vehicles#Aap#Advance Auto Parts
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

First Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Anniversary Edition Sells For Lamborghini Money

With 668 supercharged horsepower going out to the rear wheels through an available six-speed manual transmission, the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is a unique motoring experience in 2022. Perhaps that's why dealers are able to charge hefty markups for this car and the first 250 units with a serialized number plate are already sold out. We've already seen the CT5-V Blackwing and its CT4-V Blackwing sibling sell for big bucks at auction, collecting $430,000 for charity with the first two (VIN 001) models to roll off the assembly line.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

This Crypto Analyst Thinks Bitcoin Will Retrace By 50%: Here's Why

Crypto analyst Capo Of Crypto says avoid Bitcoin above $40,000. Crypto trader Peter Brandt believes Bitcoin could drop to $27,000. According to the pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, Bitcoin BTC/USD will see 50% retracement, and the overall cryptocurrency market will fall even more. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading...
MARKETS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: How Gogoro Is Capitalizing On An EV Market Opportunity You Might Not Even Know About

Battery swap company Gogoro Inc (NASDAQ: GGR) went public at the beginning of April via SPAC merger with Poema Global Holdings Corp. Gogoro is focused on enabling battery swap capabilities for two-wheeled vehicles. Since the United States largely uses four-wheeled vehicles, the company wanted to use the SPAC route to public markets in order to better explain the market opportunity to investors, Gogoro CEO Horace Luke said Friday on "Benzinga Live."
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Extremely Unique 2020 Ford F-150 Prerunner Up For Auction

Prerunners – once reserved for scoping out off-road race courses prior to full-blown racing trucks competing on them – have become incredibly popular among enthusiasts in recent years, providing them with a highly-capable vehicle that can be driven both on and off the pavement. As such, we’ve seen some pretty incredible prerunner builds in recent years, including this pricey Ford Ranger with F-150 Raptor bodywork and the supercharged Mil-Spec Ford F-150. Now, this extremely unique 2020 Ford F-150 prerunner is up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, and it’s a pretty cool piece of kit in its own regard.
LAKE FOREST, CA
MotorAuthority

Ford Mustang is world's best-selling sports coupe for seventh year in a row

The Ford Mustang is once again the world's best-selling sports coupe, the automaker announced last week in a press release. That claim is based on Ford analysis of 2021 registration data from S&P Global Mobility. This is the seventh year in a row that the Mustang has claimed the best-selling...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Two Brand New C4 Corvette ZR1s Look Like A $250,000 Bargain

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of America's most loved and collected sports cars. The modern C8 Corvette is approaching near supercar levels of performance and refinement, but older models have retained the raw charm that so many still seek. Possibly the most raw and fun to drive of them all are the ZR1 models. These two C4 examples are basically brand new, and represent a fantastic opportunity for any Corvette fan, or car collector in general. Both the 1990 and 1994 examples are listed on the California-based Fusion Motor Company's website, and both have a price tag of $124,950. With less than 35 miles on the odometer, they are in perfect condition.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
125K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy