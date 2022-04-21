ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Wins Approval to Design New Bay Crossing Near Existing Bridge

By Bruce DePuyt
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 2 days ago

Federal highway officials have given the go-ahead for Maryland to move forward with plans to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing near the existing Bay Bridge spans.

The Maryland Transportation Authority studied 14 potential options for a new bridge before selecting “Corridor 7,” the area adjacent to the two spans that connect the Annapolis area and Queen Anne’s County.

In approving Maryland’s “Tier 1” analysis, federal officials paved the way for the state to advance to the next phase in the process. A “Tier 2” study would produce an exact location for a third span, “within the two-mile-wide Selected Corridor Alternative.”

The next study would also consider a broad range of environmental and traffic impacts associated with construction and operation of a new bridge and the state would be required to identify its funding source. There would also be an analysis of how traffic and the environment would be impacted by a decision not to expand capacity.

The Federal Highway Administration issued its “record of decision” in tandem with a final environment impact statement on April 14. The MDTA released it on Thursday.

Many Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s residents oppose a third span near the existing crossings. They argue that Routes 50 and 301 and arterial roads are already jammed with “through” traffic, particularly during the morning and afternoon commutes and on weekends during beach season. They complain of being virtual prisoners in their neighborhoods and of emergency vehicles that get delayed in miles-long traffic backups.

In October, the Anne Arundel County Council approved a resolution to replace the currents spans with a single bridge, with at least eight lanes, at the same location. Council members said that option represented “the best solution to maintain forward progress, support the investments already made along the US Route 50/301 corridor… and address the existing and future traffic capacity shortfalls.”

But Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) said on Thursday “we would have preferred a crossing that would draw traffic to other corridors.”

“[W]e must now work to ensure that the next phase of study protects our existing communities and environmentally-sensitive areas,” he said in a statement. “We must also explore future traffic patterns along the whole Route 50 corridor, including options for public transit, shifts from sprawl development to smart growth, and telecommuting. We must not build yesterday’s bridge tomorrow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfXtw_0fGJTdvf00

The Federal Highway Administration, working with the Maryland Transportation Authority, chose “Corridor 7,” near the existing Bay Bridge, as the “preferred” corridor for a new span. Image from baycrossingstudy.com.

In reaching their conclusion that Corridor 7 is the best option, analysts concluded that it would draw more vehicles away from the current crossings than a new bridge further north or south.

A new bridge near the existing spans would be significantly shorter than neighboring alignments because the bay is narrower there. A third span would run approximately four miles, roughly one-third of the length of the closest alternatives.

“Corridor 7 would require a much shorter crossing of the Chesapeake Bay compared to Corridors 6 and 8, which would potentially result in lower impacts to the open water of the Bay and other major waterways,” the study found. “A longer crossing would require greater impervious surfaces, more substantial construction, and a greater overall footprint of area impacted in the Chesapeake Bay and other major water bodies.”

A new bridge would cost between $5.4 billion and $8.9 billion, according to the study. A bridge-tunnel would cost between $8 bill and $13.1 billion.

Traffic is expected to grow as more housing developments go up on the Eastern Shore, though the growth in telework could blunt some of that increase. The study’s authors said “it is too soon to define or to accurately assess the long-term impacts” of pandemic-induced changes in commuting patterns.

Whether Maryland moves forward with a Tier 2 National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis is unclear. Such studies run into the tens of millions of dollars and the Hogan administration has yet to commit the necessary funds.

An MDOT spokesperson declined to say on Thursday whether Maryland will move toward a Tier 2 study or leave it to the next administration. Two years ago, Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) said he would only accept one of the 14 alignments being studied — Corridor 7.

“There is only one option I will ever accept: adding a third span to our existing Bay Bridge,” Hogan wrote on Twitter . “While the federal process requires multiple proposals, the data is indisputable — this option would maximize congestion relief & minimize environmental impact.”

A Tier 2 study would cost between $35 million and $45 million, said James Moran, chair of the Queen Anne’s Board of County Commissioners, who also favors a single replacement span. “We want the governor to put that in the budget,” he said. “We want no hesitation, because the longer this takes, the worse things get.”

Michael Ricci, a Hogan spokesman, said he “is pleased with this progress, and looks forward to reviewing next steps for moving the project forward.”

Moran also wants the state to seek federal funding for construction of the new span.

Jay Falstad, head of the Queen Anne’s Conservation Association, said the study’s acknowledgement that the future of telework remains unclear conflicts with the decision to move toward a third span. “If it’s too soon to define or accurately asses the long term impacts, then it’s too soon to move forward with a Tier 2 review,” he said.

A study commissioned by the conservation group and performed by Hanover, Md.-based AKRF concluded that the benefits of a new span would not last long because it would attract “new travelers.”

“The widening of the Bay Bridge would temporarily relieve congestion on the bridge itself, but not on the highways leading to it unless they were also widened,” the study’s authors concluded. “The additional traffic attracted to the wider bridge would correspondingly require widening of large stretches of US 50 in the years following the bridge project to avoid new traffic bottlenecks. Unfortunately, the extent and repercussions of this ‘induced traffic demand’ to roadways beyond the vicinity of the bridge were not considered in the DEIS.”

The post Maryland Wins Approval to Design New Bay Crossing Near Existing Bridge appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 16

Art Seymour
2d ago

You know what have the least impact a tunnel. Another bridge that shuts down during high winds, another bridge that is treacherous in the winter. Another bridge that needs painted year after year.

Reply(1)
8
James Michael
2d ago

Unless they improve Rt 50 (especially east of Kent Island), Rt 97 and make 404 dual lanes its entire route, they solve nothing. The backups and bottlenecks will persist. This solution is very short sighted.

Reply
8
Juanita Hilbert Stakem Patke
1d ago

what happens once traffic crosses bridge? CONGESTION the rest of the way on 50 causing residents on Kent Island to be stuck in traffic and unable to get anywhere in the area.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge

The Federal Highway Administration has given preliminary approval to Maryland’s plans build to a new Chesapeake Bay bridge near the existing two spans that cross between Annapolis and Kent Island. The agency’s “record of decision” sides with the Maryland Transportation Authority preference for the crossing’s location. Before settling on the final corridor, the transportation authority, […] The post Feds greenlight Maryland’s choice for route of third Bay Bridge appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Ever Forward returns to port to collect its containers

The Ever Forward returned Friday to the Seagirt Marine Terminal in Baltimore to pick up its containers. The ship ran aground on March 13 in the Chesapeake Bay after leaving Baltimore. The 1,095-foot vessel, which could fit three football fields end to end, did not move for 35 days. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Bivalve bounty: Maryland oyster harvest hits 35-year high

Maryland waterman enjoyed the best wild oyster season last fall and winter that they’ve had in 35 years, according to preliminary state data, a possible sign the keystone Chesapeake Bay species finally may be recovering from the diseases that began ravaging them in the 1980s. About 511,000 bushels of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Hanover, MD
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay Bridge#Commuting#Chesapeake Bay#Traffic Congestion#Mdta
WSLS

Abandoned boats are piling up on Virginia’s waters

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Abandoned boats are littering Virginia and are impacting the economy, people’s safety and wildlife habitats. Between data from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from local marinas, there are more than 200 abandoned vessels across the Commonwealth. In the last year, about 10...
VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland Reporter

Rent Prices in Maryland Continue to Rise

Rent prices in Maryland are continuing to rise, and this is causing issues throughout the state and beyond. Though it might seem like something that is likely to happen simply because the cost of living is also rising, it is also vital that renters look into the causes of such a rent hike.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dolphin washes up dead on Southern Maryland Beach

Lexington Park, MD- Elms Environmental Education Center of the St. Mary’s County Public Schools posted on Twitter this afternoon that a dolphin had washed up dead on the beach today. There was no other information available as to the cause of death of the dolphin. If you ever see one injured or dead, contact DNR […] The post Dolphin washes up dead on Southern Maryland Beach appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

Child Marriage Is Banned in Maryland

Yesterday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed a law banning child marriage—a prohibition that many residents were likely surprised to learn wasn’t already on the books. Prior to this law, marriage was legal starting at age 15. Now, 15 and 16-year-olds can no longer get married in Maryland. And at 17, you can get married only with parental consent and the blessing of a court.
MARYLAND STATE
Axios

A look inside Maryland's iconic Mormon temple

If you've driven the northern end of the Beltway even just once, you've probably wondered what it's like inside the soaring, golden-spired Mormon temple. After years of wondering, I finally got to step inside, and soon you can too. Why it matters: For the first time in almost half a...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Homeless encampment in front of Union Station in DC given notice to vacate, NPS says

WASHINGTON (7News) — The National Park Service (NPS) announced a plan to clear out a growing homeless encampment in front of Union Station in Northwest D.C. NPS said the “unsheltered encampments on park property at 11th Street NW and I Street NW and at Columbus Circle pose imminent threats to public health and safety that warrant temporary closure of these areas.”
HOMELESS
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
675
Followers
424
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy