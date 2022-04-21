ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard man’s dream of writing a book now reality

By Nadine Grimley
 2 days ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man’s life-long goal of writing a book has now become a reality.

Terry D. Pitts’ first book titled “The Crosswalk” was released last month. So far, he’s already sold 100 copies.

Pitts says he started writing the book about a year and a half ago, and the storyline pulls from some of his own personal experiences but is separate from his life, too.

“It’s rooted in sports but it’s also a redemption story. You know, sports fans will enjoy it but I think it’s general enough to where your average reader regardless of background is really going to get something out of it, and I think they’re gonna enjoy it,” said Pitts.

Pitts said he’s only received positive feedback from people who’ve read his book.

To purchase “The Crosswalk” message Pitts on Facebook or send an email to terrydpittsauthor@gmail.com.

