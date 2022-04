CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The High Arts Festival at Ix Art Park, both celebrated and educated people on the beneficial uses of cannabis and CBD. “We have 40 vendors who are selling various things, from jewelry, to art to CBD products. We have music going on all day and then we have some talks, like DIY talks, and workshops and things that are happening throughout,” Ix Art Park Executive Director, Alex Bryant said.

