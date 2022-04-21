ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville organization to help North Alabama Foster Closet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In honor of National Volunteer Week, the Month of the Military Child, National Child Abuse Prevention Month and National Foster Care Month, Foundation 1781 is hosting its first-annual “Foster the Love” donation drive to support the North Alabama Foster Closet.

The North Alabama Foster Closet exists to clothe, equip, supply and serve families caring for vulnerable children in North Alabama.

Reports say that Alabama currently has 6,000 children in the foster care system. On average children spend more than 618 hours in a foster home.

Amanda Braun, Vice President of Foundation 1781, says, ““Ensuring organizations providing a hand-up to community members continue to have the resources to do so – this is the focal point of Foundation 1781’s mission. The North Alabama Foster Closet plays a pivotal role in supporting the foster, adoptive & kinship ecosystem in our community. Foundation 1781 appreciates all your support.”

In order to support these children, Foundation 1781 will be collecting donations of new and gently used children’s items, such as clothes, shoes, toys and books. They are also collecting diapers and infant supplies. All items are available for free to current foster, adoptive & kinship families.

The non-profit is particular on what donations it accepts. This is because the Foster Closet wants the children who receive the items & clothing to feel valued and dignified. If you wouldn’t feel good immediately dressing a child you love in it, please do not include it in your donation.

Foundation 1781 has also put together an Amazon Wish List for North Alabama Foster Closet. The drive will conclude at the end of May. They will be excepting donations at their headquarters on 350 Voyager Way Suite 110 Huntsville, Ala.

