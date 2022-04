Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen got a major blast from The Real Housewives past this week. Ashley Zarlin, the eldest child of The Real Housewives of Orange County OG cast member Lauri Peterson, appeared as the guest bartender on the April 11 episode of WWHL. She got a grand introduction by host Andy Cohen, who underscored just how much of a trailblazer Ashley was for all The Real Housewives kids who would come after her. "Now, when The Real Housewives of Orange County started airing in 2006, before there was Gia [Giudice], before there was Avery [Singer], before there was Kairo [Whitfield], one of the OG Real Housekids was already paving the way," Andy said.

