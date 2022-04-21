ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Dig Deep bringing clean drinking water to McDowell County

By Harper Emch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gre5Y_0fGJSunP00

MCDOWELL WV (WVNS) – The Dig Deep Organization is working to bring clean drinking water to parts of McDowell County.

Dig Deep, an organization who started bringing clean drinking water in Sudan brought their operation to the states to help the Navajo Nation with their water problems. Starting in 2019 Dig Deep conducted studies in Southern West Virginia on the water problems in McDowell County. With help from Bob and Linda McKinney of 5 Loafs and 2 Fishes Dig Deep Appalachia was started and they are helping bring clean drinking water to parts of McDowell County.

“Folks who can’t afford to connect to the main line who have clean running water provided by PSD but can’t afford that extra eighteen hundred to two thousand dollars to bring it to their house and that’s where we come in.”

B.J. Davis, Chief Relationship Officer with Dig Deep

Starting Monday, Dig Deep Appalachia will help people in the Herndon Area of Wyoming County get water to their homes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Related
WVNS

North Fork and Keystone receive new water pipes

NORTH FORK & KEYSTONE, WV (WVNS) – Phase two of the plan to bring drinking water to the towns of North Fork and Keystone is complete. This next step in the project means the those towns now have water running through new pipes in the area.  The 6.3 million dollar project is bringing water to […]
KEYSTONE, WV
WVNS

Drones helping first responders save lives in McDowell County

KIMBALL, W WVNS) – McDowell County is offering drone-flying lessons to first responders this summer. The Kimball Fire Department received supplemental grant money to purchase their own drone which they have started to use for search and rescue missions. Kimball Mayor and Assistant Fire Chief Adam Gianato said the drone has already helped them save […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Boil water notice in effect for Washington Co., VA community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a water line broke in Washington County, Virginia, local authorities are warning the residents of Hayters Gap to boil their water. According to a press release from the Washington County Service Authority (WCSA), a boil water notice has been issued for the community after a main line break caused […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdowell County, NC
Mcdowell County, NC
Government
State
Wyoming State
Lootpress

Capito Makes Multiple Stops in Wyoming, McDowell Counties

WYOMING/MCDOWELL COUNTIES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today made multiple stops in southern West Virginia to discuss economic development, mark the completion of the Elkhorn Phase II Water Project, discuss funding she secured to provide clean water service to local households, and visit a local food bank.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

Man catches heaviest West Virginia catfish on record

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another West Virginia state fishing record has fallen, this one a catfish, that broke the state record for weight. On April 8, Cody Carver of Dry Branch caught and released a blue catfish that broke the state record for weight while fishing from a boat in the Marmet Pool of the […]
HOBBIES
WVNS

Investigation underway at Raleigh County School

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Reports of sexual assault at a Raleigh County school are under investigation. The Raleigh County Sheriffs Department received a report of sexual assault involving students at Daniels Elementary School. Detectives assigned to the investigation would not comment. We did, however, speak with Raleigh County Superintendent David Price. He said they […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Tap Water#Uban Construction#The Dig Deep Organization#The Navajo Nation#Psd#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Three people dead after multiple overdoses in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Three people are dead following multiple overdoses in Fayette County, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The incidents are now under investigation by the Prosecuting Attorney, but overdose cases are difficult to investigate. Now, officials said more can be done to prevent overdoses from happening and it starts with community outreach. “They […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
WVNS

One person injured in Greenbrier county shooting

ORIENT HILL, WV (WVNS)–One person is expected to survive following a shooting in Greenbrier County. According to dispatchers, the call came in just before 1:30 p.m. on April 12, 2022, on Ball Diamond Road in Orient Hill. Dispatchers tell 59News someone attempted to enter a shed on private property and the property owner fired at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNS

UPDATE: Missing teen from Summers County found safe

UPDATE: Friday, April 15, 2022, 4:00 p.m. JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) — According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, Chloe Winkler has been found safe. The Department would like to thank the public for their help in locating Ms. Winkler. JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WVNS) – The Summers County Sheriffs Department is looking for a missing […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

WATCH: Bear walks through North Carolina town

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — It wasn’t a beary normal day in downtown Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to an unusual call Thursday afternoon of a bear walking around downtown. Police said the black bear, wearing a Wildlife enforcement tracking collar seemed to want a day in the park. In the video, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WVNS

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–There’s one particular car part everyone should be aware of: a catalytic converter. As they become the newest prizes for criminals. They contain about three to seven grams of platinum and have $400 worth of rhodium. Shawn Chahar, the owner of Frontline Automotives in Princeton said they are a hot item for thieves […]
WVNS

WVNS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy