Dig Deep bringing clean drinking water to McDowell County

MCDOWELL WV (WVNS) – The Dig Deep Organization is working to bring clean drinking water to parts of McDowell County.

Dig Deep, an organization who started bringing clean drinking water in Sudan brought their operation to the states to help the Navajo Nation with their water problems. Starting in 2019 Dig Deep conducted studies in Southern West Virginia on the water problems in McDowell County. With help from Bob and Linda McKinney of 5 Loafs and 2 Fishes Dig Deep Appalachia was started and they are helping bring clean drinking water to parts of McDowell County.

“Folks who can’t afford to connect to the main line who have clean running water provided by PSD but can’t afford that extra eighteen hundred to two thousand dollars to bring it to their house and that’s where we come in.” B.J. Davis, Chief Relationship Officer with Dig Deep

Starting Monday, Dig Deep Appalachia will help people in the Herndon Area of Wyoming County get water to their homes.

