Miami, FL

Caleb Martin (ankle) listed as questionable on Heat's Friday injury report

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable to play in Friday's Game 3 contest...

www.numberfire.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
FanSided

Ja Morant buried entire state of Minnesota with tweet after comeback vs. Timberwolves

Ja Morant trolled the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies’ epic Game 3 comeback victory. The Minnesota Timberwolves had to be feeling well entering the fourth quarter, as they had a 98-percent chance of winning Game 3 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Instead, they were outscored by 25 points and lost 104-95 to trail Memphis 1-2 in the series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant dishes on deliberately dissing ‘disrespectful’ Timberwolves after Grizzlies’ Game 3 win

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is great at doing two things: 1. Playing basketball and 2. Blasting his opponents. On Thursday, things got chippy between the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first round battle in the NBA Playoffs. After the Grizzlies completed a massive come-from-behind win, Morant couldn’t help but diss Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Timberwolves after the final buzzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NESN

Miami Heat Use 21-0 Run to Turn Tide vs. Atlanta Hawks

You probably thought you saw it all after the Memphis Grizzlies’ incredible fourth-quarter comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night. But the Atlanta Hawks had a “hold my beer” moment against the Miami Heat on Friday. Down 61-54 at the half, the Heat knew they needed...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (foot) questionable for Memphis' Saturday Game 4 matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's Game 4 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks' Game 4 availability is currently in question with left foot soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to log more minutes against a Timberwolves' team ranked sixth among current playoff teams in defensive rating if Brooks is ruled out.
MEMPHIS, TN

