Paulina Gretzky seemingly teases Dustin Johnson wedding: ‘Going to the chapel’

Paulina Gretzky appeared to hint at her upcoming wedding weekend Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories

Has Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s wedding weekend officially arrived?

It certainly seems that way based on a series of Instagram stories posted Thursday, which featured bride-to-be Gretzky, 33, clinking champagne glasses aboard a private jet.

“Going to the chapel,” Gretzky captioned one Instagram story that featured sister-in-law Sara Gretzky and BFF Kristina Melnichenko.

Gretzky, who is engaged to golfer Dustin Johnson, captioned one post, “She’s ready”

The “It’s finally happening” animation appeared in a separate Instagram Story from Gretzky

A personalized “Mrs. Johnson” Yeti also appears to make a cameo in a separate Instagram story that Gretzky captioned, “She’s ready.”

Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, has been engaged to golfer Johnson, 37, since 2013.

The couple, who are also parents to sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4, are expected to tie the knot at the luxurious Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. Last month, Gretzky did some wedding prep in the state with mom Janet and Melnichenko, the co-founder of online hat boutique CaviiLou.

Gretzky also shared a scenic video Thursday after touching down from her private jet

Gretzky also showed off a personalized golf cart featuring her and Johnson’s initials

Leading up to the big day, Gretzky also enjoyed a wild bachelorette bash in St. Barths, where Johnson also reportedly had his bachelor party.

Gretzky is expected to wear Vera Wang for the big day, having previously thanked the iconic designer in August 2021 for crafting the “wedding dress of dreams.”

It’s been a busy few weeks for Gretzky and Johnson, who recently competed at the 2022 Masters. Gretzky supported the 2020 champion from Augusta National, where he tied for 12th place.