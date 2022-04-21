ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paulina Gretzky seemingly teases Dustin Johnson wedding: ‘Going to the chapel’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAnva_0fGJSME300
Paulina Gretzky appeared to hint at her upcoming wedding weekend Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories

Has Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s wedding weekend officially arrived?

It certainly seems that way based on a series of Instagram stories posted Thursday, which featured bride-to-be Gretzky, 33, clinking champagne glasses aboard a private jet.

“Going to the chapel,” Gretzky captioned one Instagram story that featured sister-in-law Sara Gretzky and BFF Kristina Melnichenko.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s35Kj_0fGJSME300
Gretzky, who is engaged to golfer Dustin Johnson, captioned one post, “She’s ready”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKBgN_0fGJSME300
The “It’s finally happening” animation appeared in a separate Instagram Story from Gretzky

A personalized “Mrs. Johnson” Yeti also appears to make a cameo in a separate Instagram story that Gretzky captioned, “She’s ready.”

Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, has been engaged to golfer Johnson, 37, since 2013.

The couple, who are also parents to sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4, are expected to tie the knot at the luxurious Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. Last month, Gretzky did some wedding prep in the state with mom Janet and Melnichenko, the co-founder of online hat boutique CaviiLou.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJLEg_0fGJSME300
Gretzky also shared a scenic video Thursday after touching down from her private jet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoMH1_0fGJSME300
Gretzky also showed off a personalized golf cart featuring her and Johnson’s initials
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3jsZ_0fGJSME300
Johnson and Gretzky have been engaged since 2013.

Leading up to the big day, Gretzky also enjoyed a wild bachelorette bash in St. Barths, where Johnson also reportedly had his bachelor party.

Gretzky is expected to wear Vera Wang for the big day, having previously thanked the iconic designer in August 2021 for crafting the “wedding dress of dreams.”

It’s been a busy few weeks for Gretzky and Johnson, who recently competed at the 2022 Masters. Gretzky supported the 2020 champion from Augusta National, where he tied for 12th place.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Tiger Woods actually met rumoured fiancée Erica Herman years ago – inside relationship

Golf legend Tiger Woods, 46, has returned to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club just over one year after he was involved in a horror car crash. As well as his two children Sam, 14, and Charlie, 13, the 15-time major champion's girlfriend of five years Erica Herman is likely rooting for his success. But who is Erica and how did they meet? Here's everything we know about Tiger's current partner and his dating history…
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Who Is Daniel Humm? 5 Things to Know About Demi Moore’s New Boyfriend

A new romance! Demi Moore is officially dating chef Daniel Humm, Us Weekly can confirm. Moore and Humm originally sparked romance rumors after they were spotted sitting together at Paris Fashion Week in March. The couple sat front row at the show alongside Maria Sharapova and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The actress was previously married to Freddy […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama's very rare family photo leaves fans doing a double-take

Michelle Obama celebrated some wonderful family news on Friday and posted a photo which left fans amazed. The mom-of-two - who shares her daughters, Malia and Sasha, with husband, Barack Obama - took to Instagram to wish her big brother, Craig Robinson, a happy birthday and the resemblance between them was uncanny.
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Paulina Gretzky
Person
Vera Wang
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson news delights fans

Two legendary golfers, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are set to play together at an official PGA Tour event. The pair has already filed the application for the upcoming U. S. Open, according to a Twitter post by TWLEGION. Golfers usually have to wait until their application has been accepted by the authority to know whether they would play or not.
GOLF
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Teases#Blackberry Farm#Caviilou#Augusta National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Zolciak posts about boozy Chili’s outing after NeNe Leakes’ racism lawsuit

Kim Zolciak posted about getting boozy at Chili’s one day after her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, NeNe Leakes, accused her of racism in a bombshell lawsuit. Zolciak uploaded photos and videos of her margarita-filled happy hour on Instagram Thursday following news that Leakes is suing the companies behind the Bravo reality show over allegations that they “tolerated — if not, encouraged” Zolciak’s “racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior.” Zolciak’s 10-slide carousel includes a selfie with husband Kroy Biermann from inside the chain restaurant, a video showing the “Tardy for the Party” hitmaker shimmying her shoulders while clutching onto her “Presidente Margarita” and...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy