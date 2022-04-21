Milwaukee schools reinstate mandate one day after kids ditch masks

Just one day after wearing face coverings in Milwaukee’s public schools was made optional, officials abruptly reinstated the district’s mask mandate, citing rising COVID-19 cases.

Students and staff were instructed again Wednesday to wear masks in all the buildings operated by Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).

MPS officials said in a statement that the decision was made after determining there is a significant transmission of the coronavirus in Wisconsin’s most populated city that is home to nearly 600,000 inhabitants.

The Milwaukee Health Department is reporting case levels in the category of ‘substantial transmission’ with about 60 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents, up from 44 cases per 100,000 residents last week.

‘The district has the option to revert back to a mask-optional policy if it is determined that there is not a significant risk of virus transmission within the city of Milwaukee and/or the school district. Masks will continue to be available for students and staff in all district buildings,’ the MPS statement read.

The mandate follows a school board vote last month to make face coverings optional starting Monday, April 18.

Students in Milwaukee’s public schools did not have classes on Monday, but on Tuesday they had the option of ditching face coverings.

The district includes about 69,000 students.

Milwaukee’s public health officials applauded the decision to resume mandatory masking in schools.

‘The Milwaukee Health Department has continuously supported universal masking, especially in congregate settings, as a layer of mitigation against the spread of COVID-19,” agency spokesperson Emily Tau said. “In school settings, where the goal is to keep students in the classroom where they can benefit from an in-person learning environment, masking is highly recommended by MHD.”

MPS’ about-face on face coverings comes amid an ongoing national debate about masking in public venues.

A federal judge in Florida on Monday struck down the Biden Administration’s mask mandates for planes and other modes of public transpiration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked the Justice Department to appeal that ruling.

In cities around the US, masking has devolved into a game of “choose your own adventure,” with some municipalities, like Philadelphia, opting to reinstate their indoor mask mandates amid rising COVID-19 cases.

In New York City, masks are still required in subway trains, buses and taxis, but in local public schools, face coverings are optional for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.