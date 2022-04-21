US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons) 2. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown) 3. “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf) 4. “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam's Sons) 5. “The...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Read It and Reap: Some best-sellers headed to the big screen

Television producers seem to nod more enthusiastically at the novels we love, and plans have been announced to bring several book club favorites to the screen. Atul Gawande’s “Being Mortal,” a new look at how we treat death by surgeon Gawande, presents both the failures of modern treatment and the ways doctors can do better with dying patients. This should be a riveting look at how doctors, hospice workers and other health professionals handle the end-of-life decisions that must be made.
WORCESTER, MA
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Glamour

The Best New Books This Month Offer Something for Every Reader

The best new books of April don't share much in common, other than being great reads. A poignant story about deaf teenagers. A laugh-out-loud book of essays about being a mom. A literary novel about a millennial woman vampire. The best books this month will remind you why you love reading. There are new books from women writers we adore, debuts that will claim your whole heart, and nonfiction to ignite you. You may not be aware how much you're craving a thriller about au pairs until you're 60 pages in and wondering who the killer is. Or maybe your feminism needs an injection of historical context and inspiration—if so, Kate Kelly's Ordinary Equality is here to help.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Smithonian

Lost Charlotte Brontë Manuscript Sells for $1.25 Million

Nearly 200 years ago, a 13-year-old created a tiny book of poems in minuscule, print-like text and sewed it into a miniature book with needle and thread. That teenage author was Charlotte Brontë, who would later go on to write Jane Eyre and become one of English literature’s most acclaimed novelists. And that manuscript—lost for years and only recently rediscovered inside a 19th-century schoolbook—just sold for $1.25 million, Barrons’ Josh Nathan-Kazis reports.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Candy House" by Jennifer Egan

Jennifer Egan's 2010 novel "A Visit From the Goon Squad" earned her the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Now, she's written a sequel, "The Candy House," in which a tech giant develops the means for users to externalize and share every memory they're ever had. (Sounds like trouble.) Read an excerpt...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
George J. Ziogas

5 Classic Books That Never Get Old

An homage to classic literature that can stand the test of time. Book genres can be pretty subjective. To some, American Psycho is an unadulterated horror; to others, it’s a simple dark comedy. Cloud Atlas encompasses about 10 different genres, from spy thriller to historical naval tale to terrifying dystopian fiction.

