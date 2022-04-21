ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Local distillery partners up for clean water

By Jana Garrett
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – To make a good spirit, a local distillery says that you need quality water, so they joined a green initiative to improve water quality.

Through a press release, Green River Distilling Co. has announced its support of the Ohio River Foundation (ORF) through its affiliation with 1% for the Planet . ORF is a Cincinnati-based nonprofit with programs dedicated to protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its entire watershed, says Green River Distilling.

The press release says the partnership is part of Green River’s “Green River Cares” initiative, and in addition to supporting ORF with funding and sustainable practices, the distillery team will also participate in regular volunteer efforts. Some examples of these positive practices include spent grain being shared with local farmers, solar panels are being installed on campus to power all rickhouses, and 20,000-square-foot wildflower habitat and garden supports local bees and other wildlife.

“As proud residents of Owensboro we have a duty to not only care for the environment in our community, but to help protect the watershed that has played such a pivotal role in bourbon production in this region,” said Green River CEO Simon Burch.

Green River Master Distiller Jacob Call said, ”One of the most important ingredients in any bourbon or spirit, including ours, is quality water. The sources and treatment vary widely, but water is involved in almost every stage of the distillation process from mashing to distilling to bottling.”

