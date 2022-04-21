Independent Bank Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
HANOVDER, Mass. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $53.1 million.
The bank, based in Hanovder, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.23 per share.
The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $166.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $163.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.
