Independent Bank Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HANOVDER, Mass. (AP) _ Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $53.1 million.

The bank, based in Hanovder, Massachusetts, said it had earnings of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.23 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $166.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $163.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

#Independent Bank Corp#Mergers And Acquisitions#Snapshot#Interest Expense#Hanovder#Ap#Rockland Trust#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
