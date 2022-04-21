ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Victim suffers serious injuries in shooting on 15-501 in Durham

By Jeff Reeves
cbs17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting on...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

31-year-old woman killed, identified in W. Carver Street shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – In the second of two fatal shootings in Durham last Tuesday, a woman who died on-scene, that had an investigation into her death span overnight, has been identified by police. Karla Yadira Jaramillo Noyola, 31, of Durham died on-scene in the 500 block of W....
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
cbs17

‘Peeping Tom’ arrested, charged: Raleigh police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– A ‘Peeping Tom’ has been arrested, according to Raleigh Police. Terry Devont Harris, 41, was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor secret peeping and 1 count of misdemeanor stalking, police said Tuesday in a release. Police previously said multiple “Peeping Tom” incidents...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Durham Police#Cornwallis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Recognize them? Fayetteville assault suspects sought

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two suspects from a Tuesday night assault. The sheriff’s office said they responded to call at 365 Fast Mart located in Ireland Drive in Fayetteville in response to a physical disturbance. When deputies got there...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of killing mother, grandmother, shooting at police deemed not competent to stand trial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man accused of shooting his mother and stabbing his grandmother has been deemed not competent by a judge. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Judge David Hall determined that Scott is unable to understand the proceedings against him. Scott will be taken to Central Regional Hospital to undergo treatment in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy