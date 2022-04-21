Omega Flex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) _ Omega Flex Inc. (OFLX) on Thursday reported net income of $5.5 million in its first quarter.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The flexible metal hose maker posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFLX