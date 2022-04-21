ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Airlines, Tesla rise; Xerox, Sleep Number fall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American Airlines Group Inc., up 74 cents to $20.22.

The airline told investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel.

Tesla Inc., up $31.58 to $1,008.78.

The maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $4.33 to $50.85.

The airline gave investors an encouraging second-quarter forecast.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up $1.75 to $93.24.

The steel producer and metals recycler handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit forecasts.

Pool Corp., down $4.63 to $427.19.

The distributor of swimming pool supplies slipped along with the broader market, despite giving investors a solid financial update.

CSX Corp., up $1 to $36.30.

The freight railroad’s first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down $3.11 to $16.74.

The printer and digital documents technology company reported a surprising first-quarter loss.

Sleep Number Corp. down $5.96 to $45.51.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products reported disappointing first-quarter profits.

