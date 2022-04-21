ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Some House Republicans Oppose Governor’s Scholarship Plan For Private Schools

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0fGJPkFa00

(Des Moines, IA) — Some Republicans in the Iowa House are going public with their opposition to the governor’s plan to create scholarships for 10-thousand students who want to attend a private school. State Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids says the needed votes aren’t there to pass the bill. Jones says the 55-million-dollar price tag is a worry. The bill’s future is uncertain. The Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and a retiring Republican lawmaker from Walcott announced at a Quad Cities forum that they are opposed.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Law Ends The Regulating of Fireworks Sales

The battle over the use and sale of fireworks here in Iowa took another interesting turn this week as Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new law ending restrictions on where fireworks can be sold. In the wake of complaints about the use of fireworks, cities began to pass regulations on...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Deidre Dejear, running for Iowa Governor on the Democratic Primary ballot, campaigns in Brayton

(Brayton) Deidre Dejear, running for Iowa Governor on the Democratic Primary ballot, made a campaign stop in Brayton Wednesday evening. Deidre was born in Jackson, Mississippi and later moved with her family to Oklahoma. She moved to Iowa to attend Drake University, where she majored in Broadcast News and Politics and graduated with a B.A. in Journalism. She fell in love with the state and chose Iowa as her home.
BRAYTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Walcott, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Sioux Rapids, IA
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Private Schools#Scholarships#The Iowa House#State#Quad Cities
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy