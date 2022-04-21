Some House Republicans Oppose Governor’s Scholarship Plan For Private Schools
(Des Moines, IA) — Some Republicans in the Iowa House are going public with their opposition to the governor’s plan to create scholarships for 10-thousand students who want to attend a private school. State Representative Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids says the needed votes aren’t there to pass the bill. Jones says the 55-million-dollar price tag is a worry. The bill’s future is uncertain. The Republican chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and a retiring Republican lawmaker from Walcott announced at a Quad Cities forum that they are opposed.
