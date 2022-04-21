ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

GOP governor candidate Corman unveils voter integrity plan

By Lauren Rude
 2 days ago
(WHTM) — Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Jake Corman unveiled his “Pennsylvania Election Integrity Reform Plan” on Thursday, April 21. If elected, Corman plans to implement voter ID, eliminate drop boxes and no-excuse mail-in voting, and ban private funding of public elections.

Corman says, if elected, he will call for a special session on voter integrity on his first day in office.

“My Pennsylvania Election Integrity Reform Plan will ensure justice for all Pennsylvania voters,” Corman said. “Gov. Tom Wolf has repeatedly played politics with our elections and ignored state laws. My plan will restore integrity to our elections by ensuring every vote is secured.”

Corman’s full plan, as outlined in the press release, includes:

  • Call a Special Session and sign into law legislation to require Voter ID, eliminate drop boxes and no-excuse mail-in ballots, and prohibit the use of Zuckerbucks.
  • Require all legal challenges to be resolved before certifying election results.
  • Make the Senate responsible for certifying all elections, not the Department of State, as is the current practice.
  • Appoint a Secretary of State with a strong background and experience in organizational leadership and security.
  • Direct the Secretary of State to audit every election from 2020 forward and report findings and make recommendations to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
  • Review all internal documents pertaining to the 2020, 2021 and 2022 elections to determine if any Department of State staff members had a role in undermining the integrity of the electoral process.
  • Formalize a process for training and implementing independent poll watchers at every polling location.
  • Establish Election Day rapid response teams to investigate reports of irregularities.
  • Direct the Inspector General to work with the new Secretary of State to conduct an internal forensic investigation of the Department of State and former Secretary Boockvar.
  • Investigate any non-for-profit entities that received outside funding to influence Pennsylvania elections.

To learn more about the Pennsylvania governor race ahead of the May 17 primary election, click here.

