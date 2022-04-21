Letter to the Editor | Community Food Pantry Thanks Longtime Leader

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Do You Love Coordinating Events? The Achieve Center is launching a marketing and event committee for upcoming events such as our grand opening of our new Treatment Focused Center. We are also looking to host multiple fundraising events, such as golf outings, etc. Achieve Center was founded to provide assessment and treatment to children and families impacted by developmental and neuropsychological disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, problems with dysregulation, neurological impairment due to genetic disorders, and other brain impairments. Time commitment could vary based on events. Contact wheeltoachieve@gmail.com for more information or to get involved.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 11 MINUTES AGO