ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Letter to the Editor | Community Food Pantry Thanks Longtime Leader

By Guest Columnist
kingcityrustler.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Food Pantry of King City would like to give a “shout-out” to Donna Myers for her 16 years of dedicated service to the organization. Donna worked diligently to ensure that those in need of food in King City and the surrounding communities of South Monterey County were able...

kingcityrustler.com

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of April 25

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Do You Love Coordinating Events? The Achieve Center is launching a marketing and event committee for upcoming events such as our grand opening of our new Treatment Focused Center. We are also looking to host multiple fundraising events, such as golf outings, etc. Achieve Center was founded to provide assessment and treatment to children and families impacted by developmental and neuropsychological disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, problems with dysregulation, neurological impairment due to genetic disorders, and other brain impairments. Time commitment could vary based on events. Contact wheeltoachieve@gmail.com for more information or to get involved.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy