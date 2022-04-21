ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank OZK: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $132.5 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $293.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $280.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $275.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

