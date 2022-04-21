AAMWA's annual walk coming up in August

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based Aunt Flow has raised $8.5 million, which will allow the pads and tampon company to expand further nationally. The Series A fundraising round was led by JLL Spark, the venture capital arm of real estate and investment manager services firm JLL. The company said the investment would help […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was hit by a bullet fired into his car while giving a woman a ride early Saturday morning in south Columbus. Columbus police said the 64-year-old victim was buying gas at a station on the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue when a woman asked him for a ride. […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill this week that hampers school districts’ ability to challenge undervalued commercial property at boards of revision and is likely to shift the tax burden to residential taxpayers. We’re talking about DeWine’s decision to sell out his constituents in favor...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus Division of Refuse operator rescued a puppy last week that was found under trash in a dumpster on the city's east side. The Columbus Department of Public Service said Dave Carlson was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex in east Columbus when he found a puppy in a dumpster struggling to get out from under trash.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Debunked conspiracy theories made by elected officials in Ohio has prompted a federal investigation into the state’s administration of elections. Along with Texas, Florida and Arizona, two U.S. House committees announced their intention to investigate Ohio’s efforts to combat election-related misinformation and disinformation. “Over the past year, several states have passed […]
Columbus police are investigating two separate fatal shootings Saturday at two of the city's parks.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry and lighters at a store on Sullivant Avenue. The woman took advantage of the store owner’s distraction with a delivery driver to allegedly pocket jewelry and lighters, before she ran out of Rosco’s Market, 2500 Sullivant Ave., […]
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University held its 10th annual Walk for Hope Saturday afternoon. Despite the frigid temperatures, hundreds came out to walk a lap around the school’s east campus in support of suicide prevention. “The amount of volunteers who came who feel so strongly about this,...
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens gathered Saturday in picture-perfect weather to celebrate Earth Day in Grove City. The festival was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back twice due to COVID-19. After two years, the event finally took place at Fryer Park. Several vendors, food trucks, and educators were on hand for anyone […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating two separate fatal shootings Saturday at two of the city’s parks. According to Columbus police, the first shooting happened at Nafzger Park on the 2800 block of Noe Bixby Road in southeast Columbus at approximately 6:10 p.m. A special duty police officer was on patrol in the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Large crowds are expected in Delaware County Saturday as preparations are underway for the Donald Trump rally. This means traffic will be heavy at times. If you're planning on being in Delaware, drivers can expect a road closure. Pennsylvania Avenue, in front of the fairgrounds,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems innocent enough, but a book about a unicorn has stirred up plenty of debate and put the author in the national spotlight. It all started when Jason Tharp claims the Buckeye Valley Local School District wouldn't let him read the book to kids because some thought it was promoting a gay lifestyle. That sparked a wave of controversy that's getting attention across the country.
Person shot outside north Columbus rec center.
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five students at an Upper Arlington elementary school were taken to the hospital Friday after eating a “non-school food” item at lunch. A message from Upper Arlington Schools Superintendent Paul Imhoff to parents said the children at Windmere Elementary School became ill after sharing the “non-school food” item during lunch. The scare happened […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a man didn’t realize he had been grazed by a bullet during the night until he woke up Saturday morning. Police responded to the 30-year-old man’s home on the 700 block of Moon Road at approximately 7:06 a.m. The victim told police he heard gunshots outside his home […]
Central Ohio nurse returns from helping Ukrainians.
(NEXSTAR) – The year 2021 was the deadliest in U.S. history, thanks mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic – but the homicide rate has also soared in several cities since 2020, a new study found. The most recent available data from the government shows a 35% jump in gun homicides from 2019 to 2020, when 19,384 […]
A 27-year-old woman was charged with murder Saturday in connection to an April 16 shooting death near Columbus State Community College. Shawnquita N.L. Howard, whom online court records list as homeless, appeared Saturday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, where she was indicted with murder, according to online court records. As of Saturday afternoon, she remained at the Franklin County Correctional Center in Jackson Pike.
