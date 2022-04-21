ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

AAMWA's annual walk coming up in August

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The African American Male...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus pads and tampon company Aunt Flow continues national expansion with $8.5M fundraising round

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based Aunt Flow has raised $8.5 million, which will allow the pads and tampon company to expand further nationally. The Series A fundraising round was led by JLL Spark, the venture capital arm of real estate and investment manager services firm JLL. The company said the investment would help […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus refuse operators rescue puppy found under trash in dumpster

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus Division of Refuse operator rescued a puppy last week that was found under trash in a dumpster on the city's east side. The Columbus Department of Public Service said Dave Carlson was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex in east Columbus when he found a puppy in a dumpster struggling to get out from under trash.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio targeted by federal investigation into election misinformation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Debunked conspiracy theories made by elected officials in Ohio has prompted a federal investigation into the state’s administration of elections. Along with Texas, Florida and Arizona, two U.S. House committees announced their intention to investigate Ohio’s efforts to combat election-related misinformation and disinformation. “Over the past year, several states have passed […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

CPD investigate two fatal park shootings

Columbus police are investigating two separate fatal shootings Saturday at two of the city’s parks. “Crime of the Week”: Woman missing for 21 years; …. Trump in Ohio: Endorsements, falsehoods and attacks …. Columbus hosts college all-star basketball game. Two dead in two separate Columbus park shootings. 1-on-1...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rosco’s Market hit by alleged jewelry thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry and lighters at a store on Sullivant Avenue. The woman took advantage of the store owner’s distraction with a delivery driver to allegedly pocket jewelry and lighters, before she ran out of Rosco’s Market, 2500 Sullivant Ave., […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHSV

JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University held its 10th annual Walk for Hope Saturday afternoon. Despite the frigid temperatures, hundreds came out to walk a lap around the school’s east campus in support of suicide prevention. “The amount of volunteers who came who feel so strongly about this,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC4 Columbus

Gorgeous weather for Earth Day celebration in Grove City

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens gathered Saturday in picture-perfect weather to celebrate Earth Day in Grove City. The festival was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back twice due to COVID-19. After two years, the event finally took place at Fryer Park. Several vendors, food trucks, and educators were on hand for anyone […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in two separate Columbus park shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating two separate fatal shootings Saturday at two of the city’s parks. According to Columbus police, the first shooting happened at Nafzger Park on the 2800 block of Noe Bixby Road in southeast Columbus at approximately 6:10 p.m. A special duty police officer was on patrol in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Road closures announced ahead of Trump rally in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Large crowds are expected in Delaware County Saturday as preparations are underway for the Donald Trump rally. This means traffic will be heavy at times. If you're planning on being in Delaware, drivers can expect a road closure. Pennsylvania Avenue, in front of the fairgrounds,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WSYX ABC6

Emails from Buckeye Valley Local school board members shed new light on book controversy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It seems innocent enough, but a book about a unicorn has stirred up plenty of debate and put the author in the national spotlight. It all started when Jason Tharp claims the Buckeye Valley Local School District wouldn't let him read the book to kids because some thought it was promoting a gay lifestyle. That sparked a wave of controversy that's getting attention across the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person shot outside north Columbus rec center

Person shot outside north Columbus rec center. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ovh8vc. City sues Ohio over conscience clause for health …. Tyvis Powell voices concerns about NIL potentially …. Thursday evening forecast 4-21-22 Nationwide Arena gearing up for all-star game. META announces expansion of data center. NIL coming to Ohio high schools?...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five kids from UA elementary school hospitalized after eating ‘non-school food’

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Five students at an Upper Arlington elementary school were taken to the hospital Friday after eating a “non-school food” item at lunch. A message from Upper Arlington Schools Superintendent Paul Imhoff to parents said the children at Windmere Elementary School became ill after sharing the “non-school food” item during lunch. The scare happened […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man grazed by bullet while sleeping in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a man didn’t realize he had been grazed by a bullet during the night until he woke up Saturday morning. Police responded to the 30-year-old man’s home on the 700 block of Moon Road at approximately 7:06 a.m. The victim told police he heard gunshots outside his home […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio nurse returns from helping Ukrainians

Central Ohio nurse returns from helping Ukrainians. https://nbc4i.co/36GNVwa. Central Ohio nurse returns from helping Ukrainians. UPDATE: Infant among two dead in six-vehicle crash …. Morning Forecast: April 23, 2022. Clark County child found safe. Amber Alert for Kaiden Coran. Crash shuts down part of I-70 Weekend Forecast: Meteorologist Ben Gelber.
HEALTH
The Columbus Dispatch

Woman charged with murder in April 16 shooting death near Columbus State Community College

A 27-year-old woman was charged with murder Saturday in connection to an April 16 shooting death near Columbus State Community College. Shawnquita N.L. Howard, whom online court records list as homeless, appeared Saturday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court, where she was indicted with murder, according to online court records. As of Saturday afternoon, she remained at the Franklin County Correctional Center in Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH

