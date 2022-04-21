ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, IA

Town Of Tiffin Deals With Growing Pains

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZdTB_0fGJOcj300

(Tiffin, IA) — The Johnson County town of Tiffin is dealing with some growing pains. The population has more than doubled over the last decade. Fire Chief Bill Hall tells KCRG / TV that his department is operating with about half the number of volunteers it needs. More population growth has brought more 911 calls – a total of 441 last year. As of this week, the number of calls have jumped by nearly 50 over the same date in 2021. Mutual aid agreements helped Tiffin 18 times last year when volunteers weren’t able to respond. Hall says the 18 volunteers he has now aren’t enough to handle the workload.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

65 Dogs, Puppies Rescued from Keokuk County Breeder

(Hedrik, IA) — Sixty-five dogs and puppies have been rescued from a property in Keokuk County. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa was alerted about the animals being moved from a puppy mill in Florida to Hedrik. A-R-L director of animal services, Joe Stafford, describes the scene as “horrible” as the animals suffered from lack of care. Stafford says it will take some time for the dogs to recover so they can be adopted. The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ottumwa Officials Consider Changes in City’s Pit Bull Ban

(Ottumwa, IA) — The City of Ottumwa has a pit bull ban in place, but the city’s leaders are discussing some changes to the ordinance after hearing from some community members. Ottumwa City Council member Cara Galloway says while she can emphasize with the public’s feelings on both sides of the debate, some people are out of line with “threatening emails…bullying tactics and people being rude.” Ottumwa has had a pit bull ban since 2002 after a child died following a pit bull attack. A revised version of the ordinance is expected to be read during the Ottumwa City Council’s May 3rd meeting. KTVO/TV reports the council is considering changing the phrase “dangerous animal” to “potentially high risk.”
OTTUMWA, IA
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Board approves projects in Shenandoah and Templeton

(Des Moines) Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved awards for two local companies. Green Plains is constructing a new technology plant in Shenandoah. A subsidiary of Iowa’s Green Plains, Inc., Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC is expanding its focus on value-add agricultural technology, and will create diverse, non-cyclical, high margin feed ingredients, specialty alcohols and renewable feedstocks for the renewable diesel industry. The company plans to construct its Clean Sugar Technology plant adjacent to its biorefinery in Shenandoah, which will produce low carbon dextrose. The board awarded this $50 million capital investment project a $250,000 forgivable loan and tax benefits through the HQJ program. It is expected to create 12 jobs incented at a qualifying wage of $21.78 per hour.
SHENANDOAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Western Iowa Today

Cass/Atlantic Development Corp. & Anita Development Partner to Address Housing

(Cass Co.) Cass/Atlantic Development Corp. (CADCO) and Anita Development have partnered to address the housing need in Anita and Cass County. “Housing shortages are an issue in most of rural Iowa. There is a need for new developments, rehab of existing homes and housing in infill lots around the County. With the influx of individuals looking to move back to the area, and even possibly work from home, the need continues to rise,” Jennifer McEntaffer, CADCO Executive Director stated.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growing Pains#Volunteers#Population Growth#Kcrg Tv#Tiffin 18
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Meatpacker Faces Lawsuit Over Employee Death

The family of a man who died of COVID-19 back in 2020 is suing his place of work- JBS. Jose Andrade-Garcia’s family is suing JBS saying they disregarded worker safety when it came to COVID-19. According to KCCI, Andrade-Garcia went to work even when he felt sick because he...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 stimulus checks under new proposal

A new program being proposed would give some Americans stimulus checks worth $1,400 sometime this summer. The residents who would benefit are those from Washington, Iowa. These people did not get COVID stimulus checks despite dealing with hardships that the pandemic caused them. The funding would come from money given...
WASHINGTON, IA
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

High winds fuel grass fire, wreak havoc on utility lines in Siouxland

On Saturday, a familiar refrain could be heard for anyone in Siouxland listening to an emergency scanner: "We've got a call about a wire down." At least six calls about utility lines being down came in to Woodbury County officials on Saturday, five in Sioux City and one near 2345 Moville Blacktop in Hornick which led to a grassfire that needed multiple departments to respond including those from Lawton, Moville, Salix and Sloan. Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the southern end of the fire was reported as being out.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurse sues over job loss caused by ‘patently inaccurate’ background check

An eastern Iowa nurse is suing a background-check company for allegedly costing her a job offer. Jennifer Malatek of Johnson County is suing First Advantage Background Services in U.S. District Court. She alleges the company violated the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act, which regulates not just credit reports, but also background checks made for employment […] The post Iowa nurse sues over job loss caused by ‘patently inaccurate’ background check appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy