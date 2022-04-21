Town Of Tiffin Deals With Growing Pains

(Tiffin, IA) — The Johnson County town of Tiffin is dealing with some growing pains. The population has more than doubled over the last decade. Fire Chief Bill Hall tells KCRG / TV that his department is operating with about half the number of volunteers it needs. More population growth has brought more 911 calls – a total of 441 last year. As of this week, the number of calls have jumped by nearly 50 over the same date in 2021. Mutual aid agreements helped Tiffin 18 times last year when volunteers weren’t able to respond. Hall says the 18 volunteers he has now aren’t enough to handle the workload.