ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsmere, KY

5 pets killed in Elsmere house fire

By WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Firefighters were able to put out a large house fire Thursday...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Two people die in Kentucky house fire

VANCEBURG, KY (WOWK)—A fatal house fire is under investigation in Lewis County, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say that they received a call for assistance from the Lewis County Sheriff’s office regarding a house fire on Thursday. The fire happened on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg. After putting out the fire, investigators found two sets of […]
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Two sets of human remains found in house fire

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two sets of human remains were found inside a house that caught fire Thursday. The fire was on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg. Once the fire was extinguished, two sets of unidentifiable human remains were discovered. Kentucky State Police say they...
VANCEBURG, KY
News On 6

OKC Animal Welfare: 3 Pets Dead After SE OKC House Fire

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning. The fire was located on Southeast 51st Street, just west of South Sunnylane Road. The blaze caused heavy damage to the home. Fire officials said it could have been prevented if the home had working smoke alarms.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Elsmere, KY
Elsmere, KY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Dog#Manderlay#Wkrc
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy