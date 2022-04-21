ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘Extensive damage’ reported at Topeka house fire

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twhyA_0fGJLsde00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department worked to extinguish a house fire in Topeka on Thursday.

According to Public Education Officer Alan Stahl with the TFD, firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at 5205 SW 32nd St. Upon arrival, they found the house fully involved in fire and had to, initially, fight the fire defensively.

No one was found upon a search of the house which suffered extensive damage and a partial roof collapse. Investigators are at the scene now trying to find out what caused the blaze.

