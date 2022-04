The Kraken started strong in Minnesota. Goals by Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde (a beauty of a give-and-go with Karson Kuhlman) established a 2-0 lead for Seattle. But, aided by three power-play goals (two in the second period), the Wild roared back in the middle frame to gain the 6-2 lead, one they would not relinquish. Seattle did add a power-play goal of their own in the final period. It came off the stick of rookie Matty Beniers, who maintains his point-a-game play with a 3-2-5 stat line in the first five games of his NHL career.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO