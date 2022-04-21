Students participate in first annual One Berkeley United Games

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 300 children in Berkeley County participated in the first annual One Berkeley United Games.

After the official torch was lit, the games began.

“It makes me feel really good. I love the inclusion; a lot of these kids don’t get to experience things like this so it’s good to get them out here and get the community involved,” said Megan Sanders, whose 10-year-old daughter, Ansley, took part in the games.

Sanders said her daughter has a genetic disorder that affects her development. “She’s a happy girl. She loves to be outside. She loves the music, so this is right up her alley,” she said.

Students from more than a dozen elementary schools across the county represented their schools.

“This is a great day for kids, Berkeley County, and for the special-needs population. We are so excited and let them have a great day and create some wonderful memories,” said Natalie Lockliear, principal at Foxbank Elementary School.

Lockliear said the event was organized by principals.

“We wanted to do something in our own county. To let our students with special needs have a day. Typically, we go to other counties and we felt we were big enough to do that here, to give them a special day.”

This is also a chance for parents to learn about how to get the support they need to help their kids.

“Not everyone knows to reach out and try to get that involvement themselves for their children so for the community the school district to do it, it’s amazing.”

Based on how this event turned out, the district plans to make this an annual event.

“I think these kids make everyone else happy and I think they deserve a spotlight. That’s completely included where they can do things that are adapted to them.”

While elementary school students participated on Thursday, middle and high school students will have their day of games at Cane Bay next week.

