ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Jack A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN JACK COUNTY At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jacksboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Jacksboro, Bryson and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .The Baldhill Dam is being held at 16 feet for flood preparations in coordination with the United States Army Corps of Engineers. This forecast was created in coordination with them. Major flooding is still anticipated on the Sheyenne River at Valley City. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Actions are taken to protect electrical distribution equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Griggs FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1204 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported multiple roads washed out. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hume, MO
County
Bates County, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins Spring Storm Winding Down Today .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but winds will still be gusting to around 55 mph through early-to-mid afternoon over much of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility, and create hazardous travel.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Platte, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the strong winds could create localized areas of blowing dust.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. The primary area of concern is from Lake Mohave south to Lake Havasu. * TIMING...Winds will continue through the afternoon before subsiding by early evening. * WIND...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping below 10 percent by midday then 5 to 8 percent in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Butler Foster
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 15.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Spring Storm Winding Down Today .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but some additional minor snowfall will occur through mid-afternoon, mainly east and southeast of the Black Hills. Winds will still be gusting to around 55 mph late this morning into early afternoon over much of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MAY 04 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, May 04. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 49.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy