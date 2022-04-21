ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Fishing Report for April 22

By Midland Reporter Telegram
Here is latest Fishing Report as provided by Texas Parks and Wildlife for April 22. If there are any locations that were not included and you would like to see them included, please email requests to sports@mrt.com .

Big Bend Region

Amistad

GOOD. Water clear; 66-69 degrees; 54.38 feet low. Windy, windy windy. Channel catfish are good in 35-49 feet of water on punch bait. Blue catfish are holding to 60 feet of water. Report by Captain Kent Terrill, 3T’s Guide Service. Largemouth bass are around the edges of hydrilla. Some fish on beds however, most spawning is on deep ledges. Texas rigged plastics in craw pattern are working 5-15 feet. White bass and stripers are good below 30 feet following shad balls. Catfish are great on stink bait and cut bait. Report by Captain Olin Jensen, Jensen’s Guide Service.

Panhandle/Plains Region

Alan Henry

GOOD. Water clear; 62 degrees; 5.50 feet low. Crappie are good in 5-20 feet of water on minnows and jigs. They are full of eggs moving up to spawn. Catfish are slow on liver, fresh cut bait and live perch. Report provided by Randy Britton, Lake Alan Henry Crappie Guide. Bass are good and in prespawn mode biting on senkos, swimbaits and spinner jigs. Report provided by Phillip Pool, Gone Fish’n Guide Service.

Arrowhead

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 62-65 degrees; 2.95 feet low. Fishing continues to be good with similar patterns. Crappie bite is picking up. Blue and channel catfish can be caught out in deeper water drifting with fresh cut shad, and in shallow drop-offs. Black bass fishing seems to be picking up. White bass are slow. Report by Brandon Brown, Brown’s Guide Service.

Cisco

GOOD. Water clear; 68 degrees; 4.17 feet low. High winds continue to blow, please check the forecast before heading out. Crappie are great in the evening and night on minnows and jigs. Report by Jason Miller, Lake Cisco Rentals.

Coleman

SLOW. Slightly stained; 64 degrees; 2.37 feet low. Bass are fair shallow along vegetation and structure flipping creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs on main lake brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut bait.

Ft. Phantom Hill

GOOD. Water stained; 62 degrees; 2.37 feet low. Hybrid bass and white bass are fair on structure using live bait. Crappie are reported to be good on jigs and minnows near the mouths of creeks and main lake brush piles. Catfish are good in shallow to moderate depths on cut bait. Report by Clayton Lohse, Respect the Fish Guide Service.

Hubbard Creek

GOOD. Water Stained; 70 degrees; 3.48 feet low. White bass are good on the upper end of the reservoir using slabs or silver jigging spoons. Catfish are good in shallow to moderate depths on cut bait. Report by Clayton Lohse, Respect the Fish Guide Service.

Millers Creek

GOOD. Water stained; 60 degrees; 2.65 feet low. Bass are shallow on beds biting on creature baits, crankbaits, and chatterbaits. Crappie are on main lake brush piles using jigs and minnows. Catfish are shallow on windblown points using cut shad and prepared baits.

Nasworthy

GOOD. Water murky; 67 degrees. 0.57 feet low. Bass were good in the reeds and in the river. Flipping soft plastics. Crappie we’re good in the reeds, boat-docks, and around the bridge pilings, using crappie jigs and minnows. Catfish were good by the dam and in the river using stink bait and cut bait. Murky water color and a 72 water temp. Report provided by the Angelo State Fishing Team.

O.C. Fisher

FAIR. Water stained; 65 degrees; 43.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are good in shallow vegetation on crankbaits, and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and white jigs on main lake brush piles. White bass are fair on silver spoons and slabs on windblown points and humps. Catfish are fair on stink bait, live, and cut bait.

O.H. Ivie

GREAT. Water clear; 60-63 degrees; 17.52 feet low. White bass are good with live bait or jigs at the mouths of rivers in 18-20 feet of water. Crappie are slow suspended 15-30 feet of water on jigs and minnows. Largemouth bass are good shallow as the spawn season is upon us. Catfish are good shallow on prepared baits, live and cut bait. Good time to bow fish for Gar and Carp.

Possum Kingdom

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 65 degrees; 2.00 feet low. Striped bass have been fair with live bait and large spoons. Sand bass are great using live bait and slabs bouncing off bottom, and chartreuse and white are good colors. Catfish are good on live and cut shad fished on bottom in 10-20 feet of water. Report provided by TJ Ranft, Ranft Guide Service.

Spence

FAIR. Water stained; 66 degrees. 39.83 feet low. Bass are good shallow in vegetation on crankbaits, and soft plastics. Crappie are good on main lake structure using minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on windblown points and humps with slabs. Channel catfish are fair on live and cut bait on windblown points.

Twin Buttes

GOOD. Water stained. 68-71 degrees. 13.28 feet low. Channel catfish are fair on prepared baits, and nightcrawlers. White bass are good on crankbaits and live bait chasing bait balls all over the lake. Crappie are slow on main lake brush piles in 12-30 feet of water with minnows. Report by Captain Michael Peterson, 4 Reel Fun Guide Service.

Hill Country

Brownwood

SLOW. Water stained; 62-65 degrees; 2.79 feet low. Bass are good with catches up to 7.5 pounds on jigs, crankbaits and spinner baits in 1-10 feet of water. Crappie are excellent with catches just under two pounds on minnow imitation soft plastics in 3-9 feet of water. White bass are excellent on crankbaits and swimbaits on rock in 2-6 feet of water.

Buchanan

FAIR. Water lightly stained; 66-70 degrees; 5.05 feet low. Bass are excellent in backs of coves, find the shad and you will find the fish shallow. Striped bass are good with topwaters and swimbaits. White bass are good with some topwater action and using jigging spoons. Crappie are good on brush piles with minnows. Catfish are good up river in the hardwoods where the cormorants roost. Report by Charles Whited, Barefoot Fishing Tours.

LBJ

GOOD. Water lightly stained; 60 degrees; 0.80 feet low. Crappie are good in 4-18 feet of water on chartreuse jigs. Report by Jess Rotherham, Texas Crappie Fishing Service.

#Bass Fishing#Deep Water#Rock Bass#Texas Fishing Report#Texas Parks#Channel#T S Guide Service#Jensen S Guide Service
