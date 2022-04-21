ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorgeous Earth Day: Sunny skies, temps in the low-70s across New Jersey Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

New Jersey will be treated to a lovely Friday to end the week, with sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that Friday is expected to see temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8VnP_0fGJJktU00

Thursday night will see some passing rain sprinkles, but Curren says that the rain won’t make much of an impact. The overnight hours will see mostly clear skies. Curren says that there will be decent conditions to view the Lyrid meteor shower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fadrL_0fGJJktU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSxQg_0fGJJktU00

Spring returns on Friday for Earth Day after a few days of below-average temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the upper-60s and low-70s. Temperatures will cool to the upper-40s overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qIqD_0fGJJktU00

Curren says that the weekend will be OK. Saturday will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the low-60s. Overnight lows will be around 45 degrees. Sunday will also see clouds, with slightly warmer temperatures in the low-70s.

Curren says that the next opportunity for widespread rain would be Monday night going into Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wn4Qn_0fGJJktU00

