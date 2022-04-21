ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Snap Reports ‘Challenging' Quarter That Missed Sales and Profit Estimates

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That I Snapped Up in April

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investing can be hard. To succeed, you have...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dow profit beats estimates as demand overpowers rise in costs

(Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit as stronger product prices and demand helped it overcome a surge in raw material costs. Local prices across Dow’s three segments were up between 24% and 39% after the company boosted rates in an effort...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Spiegel
CBS News

Tesla profits soar, fueled by strong sales

Tesla reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net earnings were over seven times greater than a year ago, powered by strong sales despite global supply-chain challenges and pandemic-related production cuts in China. The electric vehicle and solar panel company made $3.32 billion from January through March. Revenue for the quarter was...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

Click here to read the full article. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down nearly 1,000 points, marking its worst day since October 2020. The Dow fell 981 points, or 2.8%, on Friday afternoon, placing it down 1.9% for the week, its fourth straight weekly decline and its ninth losing week of the last 11. According to a CNN Business report, all 30 stocks in the Dow ended the day lower, led by Verizon, which fell more than 5.5%, and Caterpillar, which plunged 6.5%. Goldman Sachs, Home Depot and Visa were also big downside contributors. Shares of Gap...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Revenue#Streetaccount#Arpu#Russian
Reuters

Verizon loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers in first quarter

April 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc lost fewer-than-expected monthly phone subscribers in the first quarter, a sign the wireless carrier is benefiting from its hefty investments in expanding 5G services and new broadband networks. The company on Friday reported a loss of 36,000 monthly phone subscribers in the quarter,...
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

Amazon Web Services has the biggest market share in a fast-growing area. Amazon's leading online retailing business will benefit over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

SAP revenue growth beats estimates, flags hit from Russia exit

The company said it plans to exit Russia completely in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Despite the impact on its Russian business, SAP affirmed its 2022 forecast for cloud revenue of between 11.55 billion euros and 11.85 billion euros at constant currency rates. German business software group SAP reported...
BUSINESS
MemeStockMaven

Why Snap Stock Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report is scheduled to report first-quarter (Q1) earnings on April 21. The social media company is hoping to repeat the stock performance it saw after reporting last quarter's results. Back then, SNAP shares rose nearly 60%. However, even though the company has...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Snap Stock Alert: New Lows on Tap or Time to Buy?

Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report has been all over the map over the last day. Considered by many to be a growth stock, this name has been lumped in with the other poor performers. As such, shares are down 65% from the all-time high. However, it...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Sleep Number stock dives after earnings report

Shares of Sleep Number Corp. were trading lower in Wednesday’s after-hours market, following the release of first-quarter financial results that came in below analysts’ estimates. At 4:20 p.m. ET, the company’s shares were trading 8.96% lower, at $46.86 per share. The stock ended the day’s regular session with...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Snap’s stock rises despite revenue shortfall amid ‘a challenging operating environment’

Snap Inc.’s stock gained in volatile after-hours trading Thursday despite quarterly revenue that didn’t meet Wall Street estimates. The company reported a first-quarter net loss of $359.6 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of $286.9 million, or 19 cents a share a year ago. Snap’s adjusted net loss was 2 cents a share, besting Street predictions of a loss of 17 cents a share, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Verizon Stock Slip After Trimming 2022 Sales, Profit Guidance Following Muted Q1 Earnings

Verizon Communications (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report posted modestly stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday but trimmed its full-year forecast for wireless revenues and profit growth. That forecast was partly offset by a smaller-than-expected loss of 36,000 monthly phone subscribers, wireless carriers' most-valuable customers, thanks in part to bundled...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
78K+
Followers
57K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy