ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Gas prices up week-over-week in Missouri, Columbia among highest in state

By KRCG 13 Web Staff
krcgtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — The average price for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.76 this week. That is according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, which says the price is 11 cents more than last week and $1.11 higher than this exact week last year. But still, Missouri's...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Columbia, MO
Traffic
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Traffic
Money

Gas Prices Finally Drop Below $4 in Most States

Gas prices are finally falling back to Earth. Just one month ago, the price of a gallon of regular gas averaged an all-time high of $4.33 in the U.S. Prices had risen a staggering 22% between February 21 and March 14 — the largest jump ever recorded in a three-week span.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Metropolitan Areas#Global Oil Prices#Memorial Day#Aaa#Russian
Government Technology

Will a Major Earthquake Hit St. Louis and the Metro-East?

(TNS) - Do you have a question about U.S. history, popular culture, celebrities, trivia, other topics you are curious about in this wondrous world of ours? Please send your questions to newsroom@bnd.com and we'll try to find the answers. Here's today's topic:. Were you awakened by the 2008 earthquake centered...
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri State Fair Announced First Country Headliner for 2022

The Missouri State Fair has started to announce its headliners for this year's fair, and they just announced the first country artist. The Missouri State Fair kicks off on August 11 and runs through the 21st with grandstand events happening every day. Trace Adkins takes the grandstand stage on August 11, the first night of the fair. Lonestar will be opening up for him. This is not the only stop that Trace Adkins will be making close to the Tri-States. He will also be making a stop at the Tri-States Rodeo in September in Fort Madison, Iowa.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WANE-TV

Semi slams into overpass bridge on Missouri highway

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Matt Lillywhite

Americans Should Prepare For Higher Food Prices

"All food prices are now predicted to increase," said the US Government Department of Agriculture in a recent statement. The cost of food is expected to grow by approximately 4.5 percent to 5% this year. The most significant rise will be in eating out, which is expected to climb by 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This Massive Missouri Spring Unleashes 286 Million Gallons a Day

It's one of Missouri's first state parks and it also happens to be one of the biggest springs in America. See for yourself the wonders of Big Spring State Park in Missouri. If you're looking for a summer road trip possibility, Big Spring State Park is worth considering. As the National Park Service confirms, it's one of the biggest springs in America and at any given time might be the biggest. On average, the daily water flow of Big Spring is 286 million gallons a day. Staggering.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Snake found in woman’s vehicle in Pacific, Mo.

PACIFIC, Mo. – A driver made a disturbing discovery inside their vehicle Saturday night. She stopped at the Pacific police station after feeling something around her feet while driving. When officers checked out the vehicle, they found a snake hiding in the engine compartment. The snake was several feet long. The snake was released back […]
PACIFIC, MO
KRQE News 13

How gas prices have changed in New Mexico in the last week

(STACKER) – U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday, March 29, extending losses of nearly 7% on Monday. Fears of a drop in fuel demand after Shanghai’s COVID-19–related lockdown of roughly 26 million people have contributed to falling prices, along with peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. On...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin man involved in crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered I-70 Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers report

CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the scene. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE GOOGLE MAP...
JOPLIN, MO
MarketWatch

Duke Energy proposes fuel cost increase in South Carolina that would raise residential electric bills by 8.3%

Duke Energy Corp. DUK, +0.21% subsidiary Duke Energy Progress has filed for an increase in the fuel costs used to generate electricity used to power homes and business in South Carolina, which if approved would boost residential electric bills in South Carolina by an average of 8.3%, or $10.15 per month. The utility company said it made the filing with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina, as part of an annual adjustment of actual costs, and said it "makes not profit" from the fuel component of rates. Duke said if the proposal is approved, starting July 1, the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month would see their bills increase to $133.01 from $122.86, and 8.3% increase, while commercial customers would see an average increase of 9.5% and industrial customers would see an increase of 12.1%. "The sharp increase in commodity prices contributed to a $32 million under-recovery across the prior year, as fuel prices climbed sharply right after the company's annual filing," Duke said. Duke Energy's stock, which was little changed in morning trading, has rallied 12.1% over the past three months, while the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy