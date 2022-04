Jordana Bryant is releasing a fun new video for her new song, "Guilty," and she's letting Taste of Country readers see it before anyone else in this exclusive premiere. The 16-year-old country singer-songwriter turns the title around as a positive thing in the exuberant song, in which the protagonist admits that she's "guilty of love / Guilty, so what / Guilty of thinking of you too much / These feeling just won't quit / So I'll admit it / I'm guilty of you stuck in my heart / Guilty of wanting to be in your arms / Wanting to kiss, wanting to call, wanting to fall / I'm guilty of it all."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO