Whether you are about to start a home renovation project or build a home from scratch, it is always good to be able to reduce construction costs in any project. Building or renovation projects can get expensive. Since it is not easier to get a loan approved, you might be working on a tight construction budget. But you can cut costs down by creating a plan and sticking with that. From hiring contractors and buying materials to doing little parts of the project yourself, there are several ways you can reduce costs and stay within the budget while getting your project completed on time.