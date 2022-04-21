ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Falling Topeka debris car damage to be paid for by contractor

By Matthew Self
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Damage done to a car in the North Topeka Arts District on Wednesday due to scheduled demolition will be paid for by the contractor according to the Interim Topeka City Manager Bill Cochran.

During the demolition process for a building in NOTO located at 911 N. Kansas Ave., falling debris landed on a nearby car and was caught on camera by a nearby bystander . KSNT 27 News spoke with Cochran about the aftermath of the incident and he confirmed damage was done to the vehicle.

Photos: Train derails in northern Kansas after collision with commercial vehicle

Cochran also said the contractor would be responsible for reimbursing the car owner as part of their insurance. He went on to say the city is looking into why the structure was pushed outward towards the Kansas Avenue side of the structure rather than inward during the demolition process and this incident will impact who the city picks to conduct contracting work in the future.

Cochran confirmed the full cost of the demolition bid was $183,000. The building’s owner is responsible for the cost of the demolition.

The building has been the source of a three-year debate between its owner, Dave Jackson, and the city. It finally began to come down on Monday this week despite protests from Jackson who had bought the property in 2016 only to later receive a notice from the city the building had to be demolished.

