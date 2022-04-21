ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man wins $1M on scratch-off

By Samantha Mathers
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Muoi Phung claimed his prize from a $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off.

Phung chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Shad Liquor on Shad Road.

The $20 game launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million.

Lottery 'hacks': Which are myth and which have merit

