Jacksonville man wins $1M on scratch-off
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game.
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Muoi Phung claimed his prize from a $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off.
Phung chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Shad Liquor on Shad Road.
The $20 game launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million.
LOCAL LOTTERY STORIES:
Lottery ‘hacks’: Which are myth and which have merit
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1