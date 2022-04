Closing the deal: Gov. Mike DeWine gave a gift to commercial property owners and developers Thursday when he signed House Bill 126, which will blunt school districts’ ability to challenge their property values at county boards of revision. Laura Hancock reports that in Cleveland Metropolitan School District, an estimate shows potentially 80% of its wins at the Cuyahoga County Board of Revision could be lost once it goes into effect. Losses in commercial revenue will be passed onto homeowners and other commercial property owners with fairly established values.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO