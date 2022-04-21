ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

City of Norman, art groups to host artistic water quality awareness event

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyclt_0fGJFmEQ00

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The City of Norman and two art groups will collaborate on an event to raise awareness on the importance of local water quality.

City officials will gather with the Norman Arts Council and Norman Public Arts Board at Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Ave., to host the Fourth Annual Artful Inlets Program to educate and raise awareness on local water quality’s importance.

Spilled paint on Edmond road leaves drivers fuming; Lowe’s rep says company will cover car repairs

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will feature Cleveland County artists transforming five inlets in the vicinity, as well as various park features, into public artwork.

“We look forward to partnering with the arts community for this incredible event,” said Environmental and Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback. “Artists have been asked to consider the themes of stormwater pollution and environmental protection while envisioning designs and we cannot wait to see the final products!”

The city operates underground pipes, open channels, ditches and roadways that move stormwater runoff from homes and businesses to the nearest body of water, such as a creek or lake.

“Water and other materials that enter these storm drains are transported directly to our creeks and streams without any treatment so community members must be cautious and responsible in protecting our vital water supply from pollutants such as trash, oil, fertilizers and pesticides,” a city news release states.

CDC issues health advisory after kids suffer liver damage

Event artists will receive a $750 stipend for participating.

The City of Norman Environmental Control Advisory Board will have education stations set up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Community members are invited to come view works of art in motion and learn more about environmental services at the stations.

Mayor Breea Clark will host an inlet walkthrough in the coming weeks to review completed works of art alongside the community as well.

Go to normanok.gov to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

Empowering All Emerging Artists With New Art Contest

RiverValley Behavioral Health's Youth Art Contest brings attention to Mental Health Awareness Month. Students are encouraged to create a visual art piece to bring awareness and hope to the community. Here's what's at stake and how to enter. I've always loved to draw and was blessed to be in honors...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Norman, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Norman, OK
Government
Norman, OK
Sports
Norman, OK
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Cdc#Pesticides#The Norman Arts Council#Norman Public Arts Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Z94

New Shopping Center on NW Cache Rd. in Lawton, OK. will be Built & Open Soon!

It won't be long now until Lawton's newest shopping center will be built and officially open!. If you've been on N.W. Cache Road lately, near 50th Street where the old movie theater used to be, you've probably seen all the construction going on. They're making good progress and before long we'll start seeing all the buildings going up. So what new companies are coming to town and opening up in Lawton?
LAWTON, OK
KFOR

KFOR

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy