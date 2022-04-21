City of Norman, art groups to host artistic water quality awareness event

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The City of Norman and two art groups will collaborate on an event to raise awareness on the importance of local water quality.

City officials will gather with the Norman Arts Council and Norman Public Arts Board at Lions Park, 450 S. Flood Ave., to host the Fourth Annual Artful Inlets Program to educate and raise awareness on local water quality’s importance.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will feature Cleveland County artists transforming five inlets in the vicinity, as well as various park features, into public artwork.

“We look forward to partnering with the arts community for this incredible event,” said Environmental and Sustainability Manager Michele Loudenback. “Artists have been asked to consider the themes of stormwater pollution and environmental protection while envisioning designs and we cannot wait to see the final products!”

The city operates underground pipes, open channels, ditches and roadways that move stormwater runoff from homes and businesses to the nearest body of water, such as a creek or lake.

“Water and other materials that enter these storm drains are transported directly to our creeks and streams without any treatment so community members must be cautious and responsible in protecting our vital water supply from pollutants such as trash, oil, fertilizers and pesticides,” a city news release states.

Event artists will receive a $750 stipend for participating.

The City of Norman Environmental Control Advisory Board will have education stations set up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Community members are invited to come view works of art in motion and learn more about environmental services at the stations.

Mayor Breea Clark will host an inlet walkthrough in the coming weeks to review completed works of art alongside the community as well.

Go to normanok.gov to learn more.

