82-year-old woman dies in house fire on Long Island

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 82-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in West Babylon Wednesday night, police said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a home on Van Vuren Street around 9 p.m. After putting out the flames, firefighters found the body of Ursel Bauer, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Authorities haven’t determined how the fire started but said it doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature.

