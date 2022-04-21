ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Babylon, NY

82-year-old woman dies in house fire on Long Island

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCn8g_0fGJFkSy00

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) – An 82-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in West Babylon Wednesday night, police said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a home on Van Vuren Street around 9 p.m. After putting out the flames, firefighters found the body of Ursel Bauer, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Authorities haven’t determined how the fire started but said it doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Related
PIX11

LI man arrested after narcotics sales led to fatal overdoses, police say

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Monday night in Amityville for the possession and sale of narcotics. An investigation into two fatal overdoses and one non-fatal overdose of three Nassau County residents led to the identification of 39-year-old Donnell Lewis, according to detectives. Lewis was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance […]
AMITYVILLE, NY
PIX11

Boy held at knifepoint by 4 robbers in the Bronx, police say

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boy was robbed at knifepoint by four men inside a supermarket in the Bronx, police said Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the 16-year-old victim was followed by the suspects when he entered a supermarket along West Fordham Road near Andrews Avenue North, according to authorities. There, […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Babylon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
West Babylon, NY
Daily Voice

ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run Coram Crash

Police have released the identity of a person killed in a hit-and-run Long Island crash. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 6 in Coram. A bicyclist was traveling eastbound on the shoulder in front of 50 Middle Country Road, when he was struck by a light-colored SUV that was also traveling eastbound, Suffolk County Police said.
CORAM, NY
Oxygen

Long Island Woman Indicted For Shoving Elderly Woman To Her Death In Unprovoked NYC Attack

A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#House Fire#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

2 women steal $1K worth of merchandise from LI Target, police say

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two women stole merchandise valued at about $1,380 from a Target on Long Island, police said Tuesday. Around 9:10 p.m. on April 4, the suspects entered the Huntington Station store and stole assorted beauty and health products, according to authorities. Police are seeking help in identifying and finding the suspects. […]
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
PIX11

Man sucker-punches Bronx father at work

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who sucker-punched a Bronx father while he was working at a store in East Harlem. Shivpersaud Kowlessar, 59, is the general manager at the American Outlet store in East Harlem. He moved to the United States from Guyana back in 2000 and has since been […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy