ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk at Red Rock Cemetery

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 2 days ago

Sedona News -The Sedona Historical Society invites everyone to travel back in time to meet some of Sedona’s earliest pioneers at a cemetery walk at Sedona’s oldest cemetery on April 29 and 30. The Schuerman Red Rock Cemetery on the Upper Red Rock Loop Road will be the site of this cemetery walk, introducing attendees to some of the brave souls who experienced triumph and tragedy while carving out a life in Red Rock country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qm8gO_0fGJFhon00
The Schuerman Red Rock cemetery was our area’s first cemetery, established in 1893 for the burial of a child

“Voices from the Grave-Spring Spirits Rising” is an open-air cemetery tour with re-enactments by professional actors where original pioneers are interred. This cemetery dates from 1893 and was founded when the Schuerman family’s four-year old daughter Clara died of cholera. With no cemetery nearby, family friend Dr. Myron Carrier from Jerome selected this panoramic site for her interment. After that, pioneer descendants began using this as a final resting place.

The second burial here was yet another child, Katie Owenby, who was born and died the same day in 1894. Her parents were nearby ranchers and the first to patent on a homestead inside what we know as the City of Sedona today. As time passed, the primitive cemetery filled slowly with homesteaders and neighbors, including members of our early Hispanic families. The wife of John James THompson is buried here, mother of the first Euro-American child born in Oak Creek Canyon., along with 13 other Thompsons, including 8 of their 9 children, an infant grandchild and numerous Thompson descendants with different last names.

The historic pioneers expected to ‘share’ their stories will be Jim Thompson, Oak Creek Canyon’s first permanent Anglo settler, Jesse Elmer, a homesteader and namesake of Elmersville, and Dorette Schuerman who established the cemetery with the burial of her little daughter, Clara in 1893. Guests will also meet members of the Kurtz and Jones families, along with hearing history about the earliest Hispanic families – the Chavezes and Armijos.

Professional actors portraying the pioneers are Tom Jepperson of Blazin’ M Ranch fame and recently named to the Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame; Gerard Maquire with a lengthy TV series and film pedigree in both Australia and the US; Mindy Mendelsohn who has 35 years as an actress, director and filmmaker; Joan Westmoreland who has appeared in many community theater productions; Jawn McKinley with experience in musicals, film, TV and theater in NYC and other venues; and finally, John Neville an actor with regional theater background.

This has become a popular show for locals and visitors, and an attraction to those who love history and those who just like to be entertained. The show will include musical interludes and all ticket holders will receive a ‘swag’ bag of gifts and treats.

Sponsors for this season’s performances are Sefton Engineering Consultants, Sedona New Day Spa, The Artists’ Kitchen Shop, El Portal Hotel, Steakhouse 89 and Toni Holtzman-Berkshire Hathaway Realty.

Tickets are $25/person, can be purchased in advance, and are now available on the Society’s website SedonaMuseum.org. Tickets may be available on-site if the shows don’t sell out. This program is not recommended for children under 13 years of age.

Proceeds will benefit care and maintenance of the Society’s two historic cemeteries. For more information, call 928-282-7038.

The post “Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk at Red Rock Cemetery appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

Related
Sedona.Biz

What About Water in the Verde Valley?

Sedona News – Join Keep Sedona Beautiful on Wednesday, April 13, at 5:00 p.m. for its monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series. This event will be held both live at 360 Brewer Road in Sedona and virtually via Zoom. Please visit the KSB website, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.   Dr. Nancy Steele, Executive Director of Friends of the Verde [...] The post What About Water in the Verde Valley? appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
City
Red Rock, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Government
Sedona, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Grave#Sedona News#Red Rock Cemetery#Hispanic#Euro American
AZFamily

Fig Spring Fire burning along U.S. 93 between I-40 and SR-71

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new wildfire called the Fig Spring Fire, formerly known as the Hackberry Fire, is affecting traffic along a long stretch of the U.S. 93. About 90 miles of the highway between Kingman and Wickenburg was temporarily closed for several hours in both directions Friday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure around 12:30 p.m. after the fire broke out near milepost 166, about 20 miles north of the State Route 71 junction, which is the road that leads to Congress and Yarnell. ADOT shut down northbound traffic at U.S. 93 and SR-71, and the southbound lanes were closed at Interstate 40. Southbound lanes were reopened around 3:45 p.m. and northbound lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.
AZFamily

Homeowners want answers as Tunnel Fire rages on near Flagstaff

An NAU study shows neighborhoods are still recovering from the 2010 Schultz Fire and the flooding that followed and some are worried it'll happen again with the Tunnel Fire. Company takes car back from Peoria man after paperwork mix-up Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A Peoria man couldn't get the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC 15 News

National Guard pilot, family loses home in Tunnel Fire

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — “This is my home; these are my friends. This is my family,” says Trevor Cooper. Flagstaff, Arizona. It's where Cooper has called home since high school. "Selfless,” says Jennifer Brown. “He has been in the military ever since I've known him, he's done multiple tours."
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Anita Durairaj

A symbol that resembles a swastika is sacred for some Native Americans

Navajo Indian silver jewelryPicture by C.C. Pierce (1861 - 1946); Wikimedia Commons; Public domain in the U.S. The symbol that resembles a swastika in some Navajo artwork isn't really a "swastika" with all the negative connotations having to do with Nazi Germany. In fact, the swastika means "well-being" in the Sanskrit language.
Richard Urban

Neighbors come to the aide of couple who lost everything to fire

Marilesa Money and her husband Frank Hetzel lost everything in a house fire.Eirini Pajak, South Florence Volunteer Fire Department. A day after an early morning fire destroyed their home, Marilesa Money and Frank Hetzel are living in a motor home that a friend loaned them, parked on their Hohokam Road property southeast of Florence in unincorporated Pinal County, occasionally wandering about the ruins wondering what comes next.
FLORENCE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters

Sedona News – Love quilting? Got questions? Members of the Red Rock Quilters will be the featured guests for Monday at the Museum on Monday, May 02, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  Perhaps bring a small project to work on and enjoy the fellowship of quilting by getting your questions answered or just talking about [...] The post Monday at The Museum: Red Rock Quilters appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Park rangers seek volunteers

Sedona News – The city of Sedona seeks a few dedicated individuals to serve as volunteer park rangers. The Sedona Volunteer Park Rangers choose their own workdays, performing a variety of tasks including providing a uniformed presence in Uptown answering visitor questions, performing park patrols, occasionally doing light trail maintenance, assisting the Parks and Recreation [...] The post Park rangers seek volunteers appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Roger Naylor at the Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting local author Roger Naylor for a talk and book-signing of his latest award winning book Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes on Tuesday April 26 at 10 a.m.             In this latest book, travel writer Roger Naylor coaxes readers outdoors with an array of wonders. Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes points [...] The post Roger Naylor at the Sedona Heritage Museum appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
190
Followers
777
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy