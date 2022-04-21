ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;46;59;37;Mostly sunny;WNW;12;45%;1%;7. Albuquerque, NM;82;54;80;43;Windy;W;23;12%;0%;10. Anchorage, AK;47;37;50;37;Cloudy;ENE;8;48%;24%;1. Asheville, NC;70;48;78;53;Mostly sunny, warmer;SE;4;60%;3%;9. Atlanta, GA;76;53;80;54;Mostly sunny;SE;5;61%;5%;10. Atlantic City, NJ;61;51;65;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;59%;1%;8. Austin, TX;81;70;88;68;Windy and...

www.michigansthumb.com

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Summer forecast is out, it’s an orange Michigan and red United States

NOAA’s long-range weather forecasters have released their forecast for this summer. Those forecasters think the U.S. is in for a warm to hot summer. I talked with Brad Pugh, meteorologist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC). The Climate Prediction Center is the organization in NOAA that creates extended forecasts such as the six to 10 day forecast, one month forecast and seasonal forecasts like the summer forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to spread through central, eastern US

Mother Nature will be dishing out a significant change in the weather pattern for much of the central and eastern United States through the next several days after frequent rounds of snow and cold air made it feel like winter would never leave during the first half of April. AccuWeather...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Pattern flip to bring a cooldown to the Southwest

Much of California will note nearly a 30-degree temperature change from daytime highs last Friday to temperatures early this week. Cooler weather is on the horizon for California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico residents. The record-setting heat that overtook the region in days leading up to the past weekend will depart from much of the American Southwest, and lower temperatures will take its place.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Late-April chill to erase weekend warmth

Mother nature has dished out weather from every season so far this month, from snow to severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more of the same can be expected for the final week of April. Widespread temperatures in the 80s are forecast over the weekend in cities from the Great...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Dangerous flooding and severe thunderstorms looming

The risk of flash flooding and severe weather will zero in on areas from southwestern Texas to the Ohio Valley early this week. Despite being drought relieving for parts of the South Central, flooding concerns are still quite high with downpours set to target rain-weary areas as well. "Heavy rain...
TEXAS STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Two Indiana men jailed in Midland on $1 million bonds

Two Beech Grove, Indiana men arrested on Thursday by Midland County Sheriff's deputies are each being lodged in the Midland County Jail on $1 million cash/surety no 10% bonds. The men, ages 37 and 20, allegedly fired weapons while they were driving at about 10:30 a.m. on US-10 from Coleman. They led deputies on a brief chase. Deputies report that the men were toting a large amount of drugs.
MIDLAND, MI
AccuWeather

Severe thunderstorms to keep rattling southern US

After more than a dozen states were targeted by severe weather this past week, some of the same areas will be threatened by thunderstorms once again during the first week of April. A dip in the jet stream across the center of the country, which started late last weekend, allowed...
ENVIRONMENT

