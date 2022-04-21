Four juveniles detained on Wednesday afternoon after shooting in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Cole County Sheriff's office detained four juveniles after a reported shooting near the 6900 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Cole County.

Deputies responded after 5:45 p.m. after a caller told dispatch a person shot at them.

Officials say the four juveniles left the scene in a maroon Pontiac.

A Jefferson City police officer and a Cole County deputy located and stopped the vehicle on Hwy 50 at Hwy 179.

Officials report two handguns were seized, one of which was stolen out of Jefferson City.

The four suspects were detained and transported to the Juvenile Attention Center.

