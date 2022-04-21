ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

39th Annual French Quarter Fest returns to New Orleans!

By Amy Russo
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mInzA_0fGJDzX300

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s finally back – the 39th annual French Quarter Fest has found its way back to New Orleans after a two-year hiatus.

“Are you ready for the French Quarter Festival?! Let me hear you loud and clear!” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell – kicking off the festival at the G.E. Stage in Jackson Square.

The iconic celebration attracts many to the quarter – including locals.

2022 French Quarter Fest kicks off in New Orleans

“It’s awesome because when the pandemic hit it was like a ghost town in the City of New Orleans,” said New Orleans native Barry Vance Gillett.

Festivals are a key part of the culture in southeast Louisiana. Many say the French Quarter Fest symbolizes New Orleans’s triumphant return to festival season.

2022 French Quarter Fest kicks off in New Orleans

“The French Quarter is like our ja la vive, ya know?” said Jennifer Jones. Her outfit, covered with beads and color, was inspired by spring in New Orleans.

Some say this festival is the best way to sample New Orleans culture.

Tens of thousands of festival-goers are anticipated. The party is expected to bring in around $190 million dollars to the economy.

“There is no where else that you can see over 1,800 musicians over the course of four days,” said President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. Emily Madero.

Taking a swing at the first round with hopes to win millions

The festival consists of more than 50 vendors, lots of music and flowing drinks.

The spirit of New Orleans shining bright through the festival.

“This is French quarter fest, this is New Orleans – we are BACK!!!” Shouted Jones.

The festival runs through Sunday, April 24 th .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Ash Jurberg

The female billionaire who lives in New Orleans

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there were 2,668 billionaires in the world. Sadly, of these, only 327 are women. I like to review the list looking for interesting stories to showcase to readers. So I thought today we could take a quick look at the female billionaire who lives in New Orleans. Her rise to billionaire and the history she made along the way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Why is This Red Bird Tormenting a Judice, La. Family

For centuries, cardinals (red birds) have been synonymous with happiness, love, peace, beauty, the spirit of dead loved ones and generally the good things in life. In Louisiana, you will often hear someone say, "Oh look, a red bird. That means good luck". But for one Judice, La. family a persistent cardinal has given them no peace for over two weeks. The bird has been tormenting the family day and night.
LOUISIANA STATE
historiccity

