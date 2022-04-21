Johnstown man wanted for robbing students at gunpoint arrested

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who robbed two students at gunpoint in February outside Goodwill Industries in Johnstown has been arrested.

Gary Hill, 19, of Johnstown faces felony charges of robbery, and firearms not to be carried without a license, along with additional felonies from an April incident where police found a stolen pistol on him, according to court documents.

Johnstown Police responded to Goodwill Industries at 540 Central Avenue on Feb. 3 and found that two students were robbed at gunpoint. Police learned that Hill approached the two students when they were at the Smoke and Skills convenience store. When they left the store, Hill followed them back to Goodwill and pulled out a black pistol, pointed it at them and said “give me everything you got,” according to the criminal complaint.

Hill allegedly took an iPhone from one of the students.

After reviewing surveillance footage at Goodwill and interviewing one of the students who found Hill’s Facebook alias “Woo Shiesty,” a lineup was conducted and the student picked Hill out as the one who robbed them.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

In another incident on April 19, police confronted Hill after watching him walk between houses on Grove Avenue. A struggle ensued after police said that Hill reached for a pistol in his waistband, which was reported stolen from the Nanty Glo area.

Hill is currently housed in Cambria County Prison with bail set at $35,000. He awaits a preliminary hearing set for April 28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.