Sumrall, MS

Sumrall to vote on medical marijuana bill

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

SUMRALL, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Sumrall Board of Mayor and Aldermen will vote on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act during a special meeting on Thursday, April 21.

The board will consider opting out of the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products within the town. The board also has the option to opt in to certain portions of the bill.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 4880 Highway 589.

