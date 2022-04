Miguel Cabrera rapped out the 3,000th hit of his Major League career this afternoon by shooting a ball the other way for a single in the Detroit Tigers' 13-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. It was an expert piece of hitting showcasing what the legend has done so many times before, which is to take a pitch as it comes and direct where it needs to go to help his team. It was a celebratory moment 20 years in the making and Dan Dickerson, calling the game for Tigers radio, was predictably up to the moment.

DENVER, CO ・ 37 MINUTES AGO